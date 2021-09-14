Rover Metals Announces Phase 2 Exploration Drilling to Commence at Up Town Gold Project, NWT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“ Rover ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Phase 2 Exploration Drilling is set to commence at the Up Town Gold project, NWT, Canada (60 th parallel) on September 30, 2021.The Company has optioned a 75% interest in the project to Melius Capital Corp (“Melius Capital”). Melius Capital is seeking a public listing of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) in Q4-2021, and expects to change its name to Artic Fox Minerals. Eligible shareholders can find more information about the Melius Capital public listing here .

The Up Town Gold project is located on the outskirts of city limits of the city of Yellowknife. The Up Town Gold project is an Archean lode-gold prospect adjoining the historic 7.2 million ounces1 (0.564 ounces per tonne Au or 16 g/t Au) Giant Mine gold deposit in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Gold Terra Resources’ (TSXV: YGT) Yellowknife City Gold Project. The 3,227 hectare property hosts ten high-grade gold occurrences. Most work to date has been conducted at the Rod Vein which was drilled to a shallow depth in the 1960’s and mined on a small scale in 1979 by previous owners. Recent historic surface sampling at the Rod Vein returned grab samples up to 318 g/t Au and channel samples up to 1.20 m @ 17.27 g/t Au2. Drilling by Rover Metals in 2017 at the Rod Vein returned significant gold intersections in all of three holes drilled with best results of 5.4 m @ 4.28 g/t Au including 0.9 m @ 22.10 g/t Au (Rover Metals Press Release dated October 4, 2017). At the Fox South zone, a different style of wide, disseminated, shear zone hosted mineralization returned historic surface samples up to 30.3 g/t Au. Rover tested the Fox South zone with three drill holes in 2017 with best results of 7.1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au including 0.3 m @ 5.12 g/t Au.

Phase 2 Exploration Drill Program

The north-east quadrant of the property, adjoining Gold Terra’s Yellowknife City Gold Project, to the north of the city of Yellowknife, has remained largely unexplored in recent years. The north-east quadrant is now the focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Drill program. Specifically, the No.1 Vein, the J-7 Vein, and the Big Vein have not seen any drilling since the 1960’s. In 1964, the No. 1 Vein reported a historic drill intersection of 34.3 g/t Au over 0.7 meters2. The J-7 Vein reported a drill intersection of 1.33 g/t over 1.77 meters2. Subsequent sampling by Manson Creek in 2012 at J-7 returned 2.1 meters @ 7.99 g/t Au from a chip sample and 6.3 meters @ 3.98 g/t Au (including 1.55 meters @ 15.74 g/t Au) from a sawn channel sample2. The Big Vein reported a 1963 drill intersection of 34.3 g/t Au over 0.7 meters2. Recent geophysics conducted in H1-2021 by Melius Capital has further helped to delineate the drill targets for each of the No.1 Vein, the J-7 Vein and the Big Vein.