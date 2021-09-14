checkAd

Rover Metals Announces Phase 2 Exploration Drilling to Commence at Up Town Gold Project, NWT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Phase 2 Exploration Drilling is set to commence at the Up Town Gold project, NWT, Canada (60th parallel) on September 30, 2021.The Company has optioned a 75% interest in the project to Melius Capital Corp (“Melius Capital”). Melius Capital is seeking a public listing of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) in Q4-2021, and expects to change its name to Artic Fox Minerals. Eligible shareholders can find more information about the Melius Capital public listing here.

Up Town Gold Project

The Up Town Gold project is located on the outskirts of city limits of the city of Yellowknife. The Up Town Gold project is an Archean lode-gold prospect adjoining the historic 7.2 million ounces1 (0.564 ounces per tonne Au or 16 g/t Au) Giant Mine gold deposit in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Gold Terra Resources’ (TSXV: YGT) Yellowknife City Gold Project. The 3,227 hectare property hosts ten high-grade gold occurrences. Most work to date has been conducted at the Rod Vein which was drilled to a shallow depth in the 1960’s and mined on a small scale in 1979 by previous owners. Recent historic surface sampling at the Rod Vein returned grab samples up to 318 g/t Au and channel samples up to 1.20 m @ 17.27 g/t Au2. Drilling by Rover Metals in 2017 at the Rod Vein returned significant gold intersections in all of three holes drilled with best results of 5.4 m @ 4.28 g/t Au including 0.9 m @ 22.10 g/t Au (Rover Metals Press Release dated October 4, 2017). At the Fox South zone, a different style of wide, disseminated, shear zone hosted mineralization returned historic surface samples up to 30.3 g/t Au. Rover tested the Fox South zone with three drill holes in 2017 with best results of 7.1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au including 0.3 m @ 5.12 g/t Au.

Phase 2 Exploration Drill Program
The north-east quadrant of the property, adjoining Gold Terra’s Yellowknife City Gold Project, to the north of the city of Yellowknife, has remained largely unexplored in recent years. The north-east quadrant is now the focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Drill program. Specifically, the No.1 Vein, the J-7 Vein, and the Big Vein have not seen any drilling since the 1960’s. In 1964, the No. 1 Vein reported a historic drill intersection of 34.3 g/t Au over 0.7 meters2. The J-7 Vein reported a drill intersection of 1.33 g/t over 1.77 meters2. Subsequent sampling by Manson Creek in 2012 at J-7 returned 2.1 meters @ 7.99 g/t Au from a chip sample and 6.3 meters @ 3.98 g/t Au (including 1.55 meters @ 15.74 g/t Au) from a sawn channel sample2. The Big Vein reported a 1963 drill intersection of 34.3 g/t Au over 0.7 meters2. Recent geophysics conducted in H1-2021 by Melius Capital has further helped to delineate the drill targets for each of the No.1 Vein, the J-7 Vein and the Big Vein.

