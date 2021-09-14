checkAd

AMIH’s EPIQ MD Launches Its Online Healthcare Platform Providing Affordable Primary Medical and Mental Health Care, Wellness Programs, Discount Prescriptions and More

Designed to Serve the Estimated 80+ Million Combined Uninsured and Underinsured Americans, EPIQ MD Aims to Transform the US Healthcare Landscape

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced its subsidiary EPIQ MD, Inc., has launched its online healthcare platform bringing its comprehensive suite of telemedicine services to the estimated more than 80 million Americans who are uninsured, or underserved by traditional health insurance.

These services include primary medical and mental health care, preventative health and wellness programs, medical advocacy, discounted prescriptions and much more. EPIQ MD has the advantage of having been conceived and developed as a low-cost digital telemedicine company -- not a digital extension of a traditional brick & mortar HMO trying to lower their fixed cost of delivery. EPIQ MD was designed to offer low-priced, high-value services to fill the largest gaps in the US healthcare system with its entry into the estimated $36.6 billion North American telemedicine marketplace.

Why EPIQ MD

Jacob Cohen, AMIH Chief Executive Officer, said, Research shows that 21% of American “insured” adults had such high out-of-pocket costs or deductibles relative to their income that they were effectively underinsured. Over one-third of adults report skipping prescriptions, or necessary medical tests, or not seeing a doctor when sick. We believe that is unacceptable, and EPIQ MD is determined to transform and offer the marketplace basic medical and mental health services with plans as low as $29.95 per month.”

Experts report American Medical Association and Wellness Council of America research that, Nearly 75% of all doctors, urgent care, and ER visits “are either unnecessary or could be handled safely and effectively over the phone or video.”

Even under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many uninsured people cite the high cost of insurance as the main reason they lack coverage. EPIQ MD’s unique business model is designed to deliver many of the most commonly needed medical services, primary care, and a full suite of related services, that we believe are out of reach for most uninsured as well as the millions of middle-class families with traditional medical insurance plans carrying exorbitant deductibles.

