Operation Homefront Selects Deserving Military Family for Mortgage-Free Meritage Home

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and Operation Homefront today announced that a military family has been selected for the Permanent Homes for Veterans program and will receive a brand new, energy-efficient and mortgage-free Meritage home in a Tampa, FL suburb. This home will be presented to the family in November in celebration of Veterans Day.

Navy Petty Officer First Class Garfield Johnson, his wife, Tia, and their two young children will receive an 1,840 square-foot, four-bedroom, single-story home from Meritage Homes. Located in the new Bristol Meadows community in Zephyrhills, FL, this new home will give the family a chance to experience the pride of home ownership and to establish a sense of stability and community closer to extended family.

Johnson joined the Navy in 2010 and served 11 years as an aircraft structural mechanic. After suffering a near-fatal accident on the flight deck, Johnson was prompted to commence medical retirement.

“This new home makes a huge difference for my family and brings us hope and stability as I transition out of military service,” Johnson said. “Words cannot express how thankful we are to Operation Homefront, to Meritage Homes and to all the people out there who have the heart and the will to help veterans. We are so very grateful for the opportunity to create a stronger, more stable future.”

The Johnson family currently resides in San Diego, CA, at Operation Homefront’s Transitional Housing Village which has aided the family in their return to civilian life. Moving closer to extended family in Florida will provide the Johnsons additional support as they raise their young children.

The single-story home is a modern open floorplan with high end features such as a spacious kitchen island and quartz countertops. Meritage’s M.Connected Home Automation Suite is also included, and provides a smart door lock, an advanced thermostat and a smart garage door. The energy-efficient and healthy homes features— ENERGY STAR appliances, spray-foam insulation, a multi-speed HVAC unit, MERV-13 air filtration and energy-efficient windows—will help lower the monthly utility bills while maintaining healthy indoor air quality.

