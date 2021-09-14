Scopus BioPharma’s Subsidiary — Duet Therapeutics — Announces Appointments of John Rossi, Ph.D. and Nagy Habib, Ch.M., F.R.C.S. to the Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Habib is a leading academic hepatobiliary surgeon, Head of Surgery at the Hammersmith Hospital Campus, Imperial College London, and a serial founder and entrepreneur of life science ventures

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointments of John Rossi, Ph.D. and Nagy Habib, Ch.M., F.R.C.S. to the Scientific Advisory Board of Duet Therapeutics. Duet Therapeutics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

Dr. Rossi is widely regarded as a world leader in the development of RNA interference. Dr. Rossi is the Lidow Family Research Endowed Chair and Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at the Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope National Medical Center. He also serves as the Dean Emeritus of Irell and Manella Graduate School of Biological Sciences at City of Hope. Dr. Rossi’s research focuses on enhancing the intracellular efficacy of ribozymes, small RNAs and siRNAi, and their application to gene therapy for HIV and cancer.

Dr. Rossi co-founded Olimmune with Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D., Duet’s Senior Scientific Advisor and a Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at City of Hope. Olimmune was acquired by Scopus in June 2021. Duet was launched in September 2021 to integrate the management and clinical development of the immuno-oncology assets of Scopus and Olimmune.

In addition, Dr. Rossi co-founded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, MiNA Therapeutics, Apterna Therapeutics, and Switch Therapeutics. He serves as Chairman of the Dicerna Scientific Advisory Board. He also serves on the Scientific Advisory Boards of multiple other companies including: NanoViricides, American Gene Technologies, and Aum Pharmaceuticals.

Professor Habib is a leading academic hepatobiliary surgeon and Head of Surgery at the Hammersmith Hospital Campus, Imperial College London. His research evolved from the research in oncogenes to tumor suppressor genes, epigenetic modification, gene therapy, stem cell therapy, RNA, and saRNA and RNA aptamers. Professor Habib is the first to trial a first-in-human and a first-in-class RNA oligonucleotide in patients with liver cancer, among other accomplishments.