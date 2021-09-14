checkAd

Drilling is Underway at VR’s Hecla-Kilmer Copper-Gold Breccia Target in Northern Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to announce that drilling is now underway at its Hecla-Kilmer property and copper-gold-REE hydrothermal breccia target in northwestern Ontario.

Photo 1 is a photograph from the field this past weekend, Sunday, September 12th, showing the diamond drill rig at HK21-005, shown on the location map in Figure 1.

Figure 1 shows the locations of the drill holes planned for this fall, and those completed last fall, in October, 2020, during the Phase I program which targeted MVI anomaly peaks derived from the 3D inversion of the high resolution airborne magnetic survey which covers H-K. In follow-up, drilling in 2021 is focused on the large and high contrast, 3.5 mGal gravity anomaly outlined by a survey which was completed in March, 2021, subsequent to Phase I drilling. The gravity anomaly is co-spatial with, but offset from the center MVI magnetic anomaly.

The four to six holes planned for the current program will comprise upwards of 3,000 m of drilling which is expected to take from four to six weeks to complete based on production rates from last year.

Geochemical data from this drilling are expected by year-end. VR will also obtain high resolution magnetic susceptibility and density data hyperspectral data from the continuous scanning of core from each drill hole in its entirety with a field-portable XRF unit.

From VR’s CEO Dr. Michael Gunning, “We are excited to be back at Hecla-Kilmer with the drill.”

“The objective of this program could not be more straight forward. Copper, gold and REE (rare earth element) mineralization with high density profiles on XRF scans was intersected in hydrothermal breccia which spans 600 vertical metres in two drill holes completed in 2020 and located on the eastern edge of the gravity anomaly recently defined by VR. We will simply turn the drills to the west and test the center of the anomaly for the core of the potassic alteration and carbonate-fluorite breccia system which hosts the mineralization intersected last year.”

“HK has already proven itself as a REE-bearing IOCG hydrothermal system of potential significance to the current discussions across industry and government bodies alike regarding the critical metals sector in North America. But it is the vertical extent of the breccia, the breadth of the REE intersections on the margin of the gravity anomaly, and the sheer scale of the anomaly itself and the multiphase carbonate complex it is hosted within which is perhaps even more relevant to our shareholders. These factors combine to underscore the potential for this drill program to intersect a new copper-gold breccia deposit (IOCG) of size in North America of size.”

