SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nordström, Niklas
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210914150050_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 198 Unit price: 2.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 787 Unit price: 2.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.47 EUR
(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.47 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 800 Volume weighted average price: 2.47 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.co
