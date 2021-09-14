checkAd

Optimi Health Updates Build-Out of Mushroom Production and Research Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to offer an activity update at its 20,000 sq. ft. production and research facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

Optimi continues to advance towards final build-out of its two adjacent 10,000 square foot facilities which originally began construction in August of 2020. Current estimates place the project as between three to four weeks behind schedule. When measured against the backdrop of the ongoing global health crisis, a delay of this nature is considered acceptable and Optimi thanks all concerned for their ongoing and relentless efforts to manage supply chain and related issues efficiently and effectively to expedite overall progress.

Of particular importance, notification was recently received regarding Optimi’s application for a Controlled Substance Dealers License which specifically referenced the facility details for both proposed Security Level 8 and grow room installations. The review indicated the proposed security environs may meet the requirements of the Health Canada Directive on Physical Security Requirements for Controlled Substances and Drugs Containing Cannabis (the “Directive”) if built as proposed. The notification officially advised Optimi it may begin construction of these secure elements of the facility and further requested notification upon completion in order to arrange for an inspection.

Regarding ongoing activities, building 261’s facility-specific structural, electrical, ventilation and irrigation systems have either been roughed in or completed to key demarcation points. Secondary site electrical is nearing completion and external paving, road access and security fencing are scheduled with some materials already pre-staged. Remaining procurement tasks include a millwork ITT and direct purchase of specialty items such as washroom accessories, escape ladders, signage, lockers, washroom partitions and fire extinguishers (see figures 1-5).

Next door at Building 269, framing is complete except for a few small areas relevant to the grinding and extractions rooms. Electrical rough-in is largely complete and the mechanical infrastructure install continues daily. Most of the balance of required equipment for both buildings will be on-site over the next month including all the electrical distribution equipment and ancillary mechanical. Optimi has been advised that most of the specialized security fencing materials have now arrived and installation should complete in a few weeks. The contractor has completely installed the majority of the security fence and security components for the exterior of the site. The security integrator will be on site throughout September to ensure the system is complete and operating in accordance with the design in preparation of our Health Canada inspection.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optimi Health Updates Build-Out of Mushroom Production and Research Facility VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...