Optimi Health Updates Build-Out of Mushroom Production and Research Facility

Optimi continues to advance towards final build-out of its two adjacent 10,000 square foot facilities which originally began construction in August of 2020. Current estimates place the project as between three to four weeks behind schedule. When measured against the backdrop of the ongoing global health crisis, a delay of this nature is considered acceptable and Optimi thanks all concerned for their ongoing and relentless efforts to manage supply chain and related issues efficiently and effectively to expedite overall progress.

Of particular importance, notification was recently received regarding Optimi’s application for a Controlled Substance Dealers License which specifically referenced the facility details for both proposed Security Level 8 and grow room installations. The review indicated the proposed security environs may meet the requirements of the Health Canada Directive on Physical Security Requirements for Controlled Substances and Drugs Containing Cannabis (the “Directive”) if built as proposed. The notification officially advised Optimi it may begin construction of these secure elements of the facility and further requested notification upon completion in order to arrange for an inspection.

Regarding ongoing activities, building 261’s facility-specific structural, electrical, ventilation and irrigation systems have either been roughed in or completed to key demarcation points. Secondary site electrical is nearing completion and external paving, road access and security fencing are scheduled with some materials already pre-staged. Remaining procurement tasks include a millwork ITT and direct purchase of specialty items such as washroom accessories, escape ladders, signage, lockers, washroom partitions and fire extinguishers (see figures 1-5).

Next door at Building 269, framing is complete except for a few small areas relevant to the grinding and extractions rooms. Electrical rough-in is largely complete and the mechanical infrastructure install continues daily. Most of the balance of required equipment for both buildings will be on-site over the next month including all the electrical distribution equipment and ancillary mechanical. Optimi has been advised that most of the specialized security fencing materials have now arrived and installation should complete in a few weeks. The contractor has completely installed the majority of the security fence and security components for the exterior of the site. The security integrator will be on site throughout September to ensure the system is complete and operating in accordance with the design in preparation of our Health Canada inspection.