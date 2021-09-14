checkAd

DIAGNOS Announces a 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces the signing of a 3-year contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic (“Cielo”). DIAGNOS will supply its CARA platform and enable Cielo to screen its patients for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy.

Cielo is an ophthalmologic clinic located in the City of Jerez, State of Zacatecas, Mexico. Founded in 1996, they specialize in comprehensive ophthalmic assessments, optometric services, treatment of eye diseases and microsurgeries, treating and serving over 16,000 patients per year. Cielo currently uses the Spanish version of our CARA platform to screen their at-risk clients such as diabetic patients.

“The Cielo Vista Eye Clinic is pleased to team up with DIAGNOS to assist in the automatic early detection of Diabetes-related health issues. We have validated DIAGNOS’ technology through a pilot project and are now pleased to use this technology full-time. This will assist us to care for a significantly increasing number of patients with avoidable blindness due to Diabetes.” Dre. María López Vitolas and Dr. Jesús Rodríguez Pinedo, ophthalmologists and founders of Cielo Vista Eye Clinic. “Cielo Vista Eye Clinic specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of any type of visual problem, we use the most modern surgical techniques and technology to detect and correct vision problems including Diabetic Retinopathy”, concluded Dre. López and Dr. Rodríguez.

“Our goal over the next 3 years to assist Cielo in becoming the national reference for early detection of Diabetes-related eye issues. We are excited to embark on this journey in which we will actively support our partner in its daily operations to detect and treat Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Edema. At DIAGNOS it is our commitment to co-work with specialists and provide our AI platform to assist in identifying rapidly and accurately diverse pathologies that need to be treated or monitored. Diabetic Retinopathy is a symptomless disease that can lead to blindness if not treated in its early stages.” said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About Cielo Vista Eye Clinic
Cielo has been dedicated to providing ophthalmological services. It specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of any type of visual problem using state of the art techniques and technologies. For more than 20 years, Cielo has been treating and serving over 16 000 patients and customers with eye related issues per year. We strive to contribute to the well-being of the members of our community.

Additional information is available at https://cielovistaojos.com/

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President
DIAGNOS Inc.
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224
alarente@diagnos.ca

Corporate Communications:
Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
Dir: +1 604-507-3377
TF: 1-866-503-3377
Email: nancy@irprocommunications.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIAGNOS Announces a 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces the signing of a 3-year contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...