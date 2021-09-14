STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in Embedded Applications

Beverly, MA and Geneva, Switzerland, September 14, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Blues Wireless, a telecoms equipment supplier putting people and businesses in touch with their physical assets by unlocking the vast potential of cellular IoT, have disclosed the use of a quintet of ST products in Blues Wireless’ Notecard, a system-on-module (SOM) solution that accelerates development of cellular IoT solutions for connected assets at very low cost.

The Blues Wireless Notecard builds on a high-performance, ultra-low-power STM32L4R5 microcontroller (MCU), an STSAFE-A Secure Element for state-of-the-art key management and device security, and an LIS2DTW12 for temperature sensing, motion, and power-optimized location awareness. Around the ST products, the Notecard wraps pre-paid embedded cellular data service, secure communications, and an innovative development model that dramatically reduces the time from concept-to-deployment for a broad range of cloud-connected IoT applications.

“Businesses are on a mission to accelerate digital transformation of their processes and one huge area of investment is connecting distributed physical assets. The Notecard from Blues Wireless is designed with the developers of these solutions in mind,” said Mobeen Khan, Chief Operating Officer at Blues Wireless. “Building with ST’s breadth of products, we have been able to develop this ultimate accelerator for IoT solutions which reduces the complexity and cost of IoT solutions by 10X.”

“Up to now, the adoption of cellular connectivity for IoT devices has had two significant roadblocks. The first has been the challenge of building and securely connecting the pipes between the application and the cellular networks and the second has been the complications and expense of the various network providers,” said Loris Valenti, Vice President Microcontroller and Digital Product Group Americas, STMicroelectronics. “Blues Wireless has built a unique solution starting from the extraordinary value of ST’s Control, Security, Sensing, and Protection portfolio, that passes that amazing value on to their customers.”