Le Mans Virtual Series - Joint Venture Between Motorsport Games and Automobile Club de l’Ouest - Reveals Full Driver Entry List for the 2021-22 Season

Impressive Rosters for the Endurance Esports Championship Includes Motorsport and Esports Global Racing Stars

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently launched 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Series, a joint venture between Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) -- a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world -- and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) -- the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (the “FIA WEC”), announces today the full entry list for the 2021-22 Endurance Esports Championship.



The 38 team entries feature 177 driver names on the full-season roster list (see the full list HERE) and include champions and prominent drivers from nearly all major motorsport disciplines, including Formula One, the WEC, INDYCAR, the International Motor Sports Association (“IMSA”), Formula 2 and 3, Formula E and Extreme E, GT World Challenge and more. Participating this season are open-wheel luminaries of motorsport, such as 2009 F1 Champion, Jenson Button, F2 racer, Jack Aitken, Formula E racer Sergio Sette Camara, current INDYCAR Championship points leader, Alex Palou and INDYCAR driver and 2019 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year, Felix Rosenqvist.

The Le Mans Virtual Series’ driver roster also contains some of the most exciting up and coming young professional drivers, including F2 and F3 stars Liam Lawson, Bent Viscaal, Victor Martins and Caio Collet, as well as female driver Beitske Visser, who races in the W Series and the WEC. The FIA WEC, 24 Hours of Le Mans and IMSA are represented by former champion Bruno Senna, plus former F1 stars Stoffel Vandoorne, Harry Tincknell, Will Stevens, Matt Campbell, Yifei Ye and many other prominent racers.

Demonstrating his racing versatility, Timmy Hansen - World Rallycross and Extreme E driver, will race alongside winners from Japan’s Super GT, the Super Formula championships and GT racers from all around the world. Rounding out the list of professional racing drivers is last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual winning line-up, who are reuniting for the Rebellion GPX Williams team to defend their title. Teams making up the rest of the grid include Team Fordzilla, Red Bull Racing Esports, Team Redline, Panis Racing, Team Project 1 and Team WRT, among others, plus championship and Le Mans-winning worldwide brands, such as Alpine, Ferrari, Porsche and BMW, just to name a few.