checkAd

Steelcase Outlines ESG Goals and Priorities in Annual Impact Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

The fiscal 2021 Steelcase Impact Report shares key commitments and accomplishments around the company’s environmental, social and governance efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) today published its latest Impact Report, detailing its continued commitment to preserving the planet, advancing wellbeing and equity for all and running the business with integrity. The report expands on the company’s previously published environmental goals and outlines new goals that reflect its expanded commitment to social and governance priorities.

In fiscal 2021, Steelcase continued to further its ESG commitments to address global climate change, and also created new DEI goals and policies governing human and labor rights, including the following:

  • Achieving carbon neutrality and establishing science-based targets to reduce absolute emissions from its owned and controlled facilities by 50% by 2030, in line with a 1.5°C climate scenario

  • Setting new DEI goals to build more diverse teams, provide equitable development opportunities for all and create a culture of inclusion by 2025

  • Publishing a new Global Human & Labor Rights Policy to strengthen a culture of inclusion and formalize the people-first approach it has embraced for decades

“Steelcase core values have been the foundation of our business for over a century, and this report demonstrates the new ways we’re bringing those values to life,” said Lizbeth O’Shaughnessy, Steelcase Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done and are committed to learning and pushing ourselves to drive greater impact as we use our business as a force for good.”

The Impact Report also goes into more depth about company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and elaborates further on its broader ESG initiatives.

Global Response to COVID-19
Steelcase leaders and employees worked directly with state and federal governments to provide insights and expertise regarding return-to-office policies to help ensure all workspaces were productive and safe. Steelcase employees worked alongside healthcare professionals to co-create personal protective equipment (PPE) and other protective measures, which were then deployed to local healthcare facilities and personnel.

While not an exhaustive list, key initiatives included:

  • Creating 90,000-plus face masks, with production-ready prototypes within two weeks
  • Developing over 63,400 social screens; Steelcase designers and local healthcare workers designed working prototypes in three days
  • Facilitating 167 well-being sessions, which consisted of an on-demand collection of wellbeing classes, videos, reflections and resources to inspire employees to participate in self-care

Strengthening and scaling ESG practices across the entire value chain
Steelcase continues to make meaningful progress on its sustainability initiatives. Building on the momentum of achieving carbon neutrality, Steelcase has additionally set third-party verified science-based targets in line with a 1.5° climate scenario, while also working with its suppliers to help them establish their own science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions. An internal carbon core team has been created to drive and monitor progress toward the goals associated with these climate commitments.

The company’s vision for the future is one where communities are more equitable, quality education is more accessible and the environment is healthier. To help achieve this, Steelcase has aligned its strategy and target impact areas with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which were designed as a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future together.” Steelcase is invested in the communities where its employees and partners live and work and will use its resources to enhance these communities to help people thrive.

Steelcase continues to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Set for 2025, Steelcase objectives include expanding supplier diversity and supporting minority-owned and women-owned businesses in the U.S.

For more information on all of the Steelcase ESG commitments, please view the full Impact Report and visit https://www.steelcase.com/discover/steelcase/esg-overview/

About Steelcase
Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create inspiring, adaptable workplaces that help people feel safe and achieve more. Steelcase designs and creates architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Steelcase Outlines ESG Goals and Priorities in Annual Impact Report The fiscal 2021 Steelcase Impact Report shares key commitments and accomplishments around the company’s environmental, social and governance effortsGRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) today published …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...