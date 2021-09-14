Latin Metals Discovers Additional Copper Mineralization at Lacsha Project, Peru

These positive results are in addition to the results reported recently from the Lacsha South target area, where similar mineralization was recently identified (previous news release, August 16, 2021) including 30m grading 0.22% copper and 76ppm molybdenum ( Figure 2 ).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “Latin Metals” or the “Company” ) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce continuous rock chip channel sampling results from the Lacsha North target area. Results show broad and consistent copper and molybdenum mineralization, including 72m grading 0.2% copper and 62ppm molybdenum, with copper values ranging from 742ppm copper to 6,770ppm (0.68%) copper ( Figure 1 ).

Keith Henderson, President and CEO commented “These results further expand the mineralized footprint at Lacsha, which indicate two large and distinct mineralized centers exposed at surface. We continue to be of the view that these zones could represent the upper weathered portions of potentially large porphyry system. In the past week, ground magnetic surveying has been completed over both Lacsha North and Lacsha South, with results expected in due course.”

Individual samples were taken at 2 m intervals. True thickness is not possible to determine from the current level of available data, but sample orientation is designed to be as representative as possible. The Company’s 100%-owned, 4,000-hectare Lacsha project is one of three large-scale copper exploration projects being explored in Peru.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals’ 100%-owned Lacsha copper-molybdenum and Auquis copper-gold projects are both located in the northern Lima-Ica portion of the coastal belt.

QA/QC

The work program at Lacsha was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to the ALS laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.