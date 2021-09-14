AI-Enabled Agility Platform Named Momentum Leader in PR Software Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that Agility, its AI-enabled industry platform for public relations, has been named "momentum leader" in all three public relations software …

G2, a provider of peer-to-peer software reviews, is the "world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential," according to its website.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Innodata Inc . (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that Agility, its AI-enabled industry platform for public relations, has been named "momentum leader" in all three public relations software categories-media and influencer targeting, media monitoring, and PR analytics-in G2's Fall 2021 report.

G2 chooses momentum leaders based on customer satisfaction and momentum in user adoption. Its assessments are based on user reviews and trending popularity across small, medium, and large-scale enterprises as well as gains in social media and web mentions.

Agility is managed through Innodata's subsidiary Agility PR Solutions.

"This is the kind of product recognition that has given us the confidence to significantly scale our sales and marketing this year at Agility PR Solutions," stated Jack Abuhoff, Innodata CEO. "Last year, when our focus was on product and AI integration, we only had 10 sales executives. By contrast, we expect to exit this year with a sales team of 95. It is exciting that we've barely scratched the surface of the $4.5 billion public relations software market."[1] In its recent second quarter analyst call, Innodata stated that it expected its enterprise-wide sales staff (inclusive of the Agility subsidiary) to increase from 19 to 110 by year end and continue to scale next year.

Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions, added, "Our focus over the past several years has been on usability, innovation, and client support. Being recognized by G2 as a momentum leader across all three public relations software categories is proof that we've accomplished what we set out to achieve. With this in hand, we are now focused on achieving scale."

Agility, one of Innodata's AI-enabled industry platforms, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform used by public relations professionals for media monitoring, outreach, and analytics. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.