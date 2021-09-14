checkAd

SigmaSense Announces Patents Granted in Low Voltage Drive Circuits with Major Benefits for Electric Vehicles

Driving a Holistic Approach to Sensing in Electric Vehicles

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced the issuance of patents #10,951,457, #11,003,205, #11,054,852 and #11,061,847, expanding its technology protection in low voltage drive circuits and in particular for automotive applications.

This technology provides for the ability to concurrently and continuously transmit and receive signals on a single pin without the need for a multiplexer or "MUX." Today's sensing systems are primarily built around voltage mode ADCs (analog to digital converters) that use voltage thresholds and scanning to sense a change in the system. SigmaSense's technology uses current and multiple frequencies to instantaneously and continuously sense changes.

The technology has broad applications in the automotive industry. SigmaSense's low voltage drive circuit can improve battery performance and efficiency. Additionally, it can transmit high fidelity data on the "State-of-Health" of the battery down to the individual cell level thereby extending the overall life of a battery. By introducing advanced electrochemical impedance spectroscopy on each cell, instantaneous impedance readings can provide insights into unstable cells and collect data on battery performance in changing conditions.

As automakers redefine the vehicle cockpit, SigmaSense's technology enables long line sensors across curved surfaces including dashboards, consoles, steering wheels, and on multiple interactive displays. As automotive dashboards evolve and become more complex, the ability to handle long conductive lines, with varying resistances, at low voltages and with minimized EMI emissions is key.

A low voltage drive circuit (LVDC) includes a drive sense circuit operable to convert an analog outbound data into an analog transmit signal that is transmitted on a bus, receive an analog receive signal from the bus, and convert the analog receive signal into the analog inbound data.

"We believe we have developed a technology that has the capability to revolutionize the human machine interaction within an automobile," Rick Seger, CEO of SigmaSense stated. "The automotive industry has refocused on experience, and our technology facilitates intuitive interactions within the vehicle , plus improves reliability, battery life, and efficiency, lowering overall costs."

About SigmaSense

SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance, brings the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. SigmaSense is pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1,000 times improved SNR performance that was previously not possible. SigmaVision™ capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover™ provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SigmaSense provides semiconductor products with software, development tools and support. For more information, please visit www.sigmasense.com.

