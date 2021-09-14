checkAd

Supermicro Introduces Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure with Free Remote Access Testing and Validation

The Total Rack Solution for Enterprise Kubernetes Containers, Based on RedHat OpenShift Delivers the Turn-Key Simplicity of Cloud Computing with On-Prem Infrastructure Cost Savings of up to 70%*

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced a free remote access testing and validation program – JumpStart for the Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure. The Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure solution eliminates the burden of designing and deploying a custom in-house cloud solution with a preconfigured, pre-validated rack-level total configuration with the servers, software, storage, networking, and services for a world-class cloud infrastructure.  With the Supermicro JumpStart program, users can execute remote access testing and validation for their workloads on the cloud solution before deployment.

As more customers feel the burden of rising hosted cloud costs, many are looking to repatriate cloud workloads on lower-cost in-house infrastructure. Still, they want to avoid the requirement of building a custom in-house solution.  Supermicro, in collaboration with RedHat and Intel, has introduced a turn-key solution that will allow customers to bring up a scalable cloud infrastructure in days instead of weeks or months. The base configuration can be purchased outright or can be leased for approximately $3,000 per month1. The flat fee model eliminates unforeseen usage charges - the more you use it, the more you save.

"The Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure program provides game-changing cost and performance efficiencies for today's enterprise," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro. "On-the-shelf, fully assembled, validated rack systems including hardware and software are available, enabling rapid deployment and getting systems online faster. This program can save customers time and design effort. Our latest JumpStart initiative leverages Intel CPUs, Intel Optane Persistent Memory, All-Flash NVMe Storage, and 100GbE Networking for world-class performance.  With the RedHat OpenShift Container Platform and the JumpStart free remote access testing and validation configuration, customers can start the transition to the efficient, scalable on-prem cloud immediately."

