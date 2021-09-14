checkAd

Digital Media -- The Next Generation AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 15:06  |  43   |   |   

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Look a little closer, and it's clear that the world has entered a major global inflection point in the modern history of digital media. This new era of digital media is set to reshape the future of social fabric and revolutionize how brands connect with their consumers. The increasing innovation and intelligence in digital media tactics and strategies is making consumer messaging amazingly native and relevant. This personable approach  to online consumer targeting is providing ways to better serve brands by connecting to current and potential target consumers while cutting through the noise. As recently as 2019, mobile surpassed television on total time spent, and digital media has since rocketed past traditional media and advertising tactics. In fact many of the more established digital market tactics have become antiquated. Email marketing is dead, and traditional web banner ads are on life support. Brands understand that it takes more than a flash ad or a quick plug to inspire consumers. Enter the AI-driven martech and digital media software solutions market where innovative content, measurement and distribution solutions reside in all-encompassing marketing strategies engaging and communicating with target audiences through next-generation technology like that of DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (Profile) to win and keep consumers' interest and loyalty. The rapid evolution of the marketplace often benefits smaller companies such as DGTL, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Acuity Ads Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) and EQ Inc. (TSX.V: EQ), as they can be more nimble and generally innovative compared to international CRM juggernauts in helping brands reach their objectives.

  • Proposed acquisition of Engagement Labs could add an expected C$3.5–$4 million to DGTL revenue.
  • DGTL Holdings has teamed up with Spaceback as its first-ever certified content creator for social display advertisement.
  • DGTL acquired CaaS provider Hashoff in January 2020, expanding the platform into a CaaS/SaaS company while growing sales 71%.
  • DGTL Holdings is launching Hashoff 2.0 to enter video SaaS ad market; now enabled for TikTok, YouTube, etc.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the DGTL Holdings Inc. editorial.

Seite 1 von 8



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Media -- The Next Generation AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Look a little closer, and it's clear that the world has entered a major global inflection point in the modern history of digital media. This new era of digital media is set …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development
Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 9.12 Billion by 2026 - ...
VFX Market to Amass Huge Profits worth of USD 23,854 Million with CAGR of approximately 11.4% by ...
MaxCyte announces filing of Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) Investor ...
Bottles to Remain Preferred Medical Packaging Format; Plastics Beat Other Material Choices, Says ...
Adhesives & Sealants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 70,575.75 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Alvarez & Marsal Continues Strategic Expansion Of Netherlands Based Tax Offering
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...