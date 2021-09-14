NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Look a little closer, and it's clear that the world has entered a major global inflection point in the modern history of digital media. This new era of digital media is set to reshape the future of social fabric and revolutionize how brands connect with their consumers. The increasing innovation and intelligence in digital media tactics and strategies is making consumer messaging amazingly native and relevant. This personable approach to online consumer targeting is providing ways to better serve brands by connecting to current and potential target consumers while cutting through the noise. As recently as 2019, mobile surpassed television on total time spent, and digital media has since rocketed past traditional media and advertising tactics. In fact many of the more established digital market tactics have become antiquated. Email marketing is dead, and traditional web banner ads are on life support. Brands understand that it takes more than a flash ad or a quick plug to inspire consumers. Enter the AI-driven martech and digital media software solutions market where innovative content, measurement and distribution solutions reside in all-encompassing marketing strategies engaging and communicating with target audiences through next-generation technology like that of DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (Profile) to win and keep consumers' interest and loyalty. The rapid evolution of the marketplace often benefits smaller companies such as DGTL, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Acuity Ads Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) and EQ Inc. (TSX.V: EQ), as they can be more nimble and generally innovative compared to international CRM juggernauts in helping brands reach their objectives.

Proposed acquisition of Engagement Labs could add an expected C$3 .5–$4 million to DGTL revenue.

DGTL Holdings has teamed up with Spaceback as its first-ever certified content creator for social display advertisement.

DGTL acquired CaaS provider Hashoff in January 2020 , expanding the platform into a CaaS/SaaS company while growing sales 71%.

DGTL Holdings is launching Hashoff 2.0 to enter video SaaS ad market; now enabled for TikTok, YouTube, etc.

