More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of the Next Step Podcast, the latest financial wellness resource from Regions Next Step, the bank’s free financial education program.

The latest financial wellness resource from Regions Next Step, Regions Bank's free financial education program, is now available. The Next Step Podcast collection features personal finance topics, including budgeting, saving, credit, homeownership, and student finances. Business topics are also covered, such as building a new business successfully, engaging with customers, and career development. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Next Step Podcast collection is rolling out weekly in popular podcast directories. Listeners can already access more than 20 episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Audible, Google Play, Pocket Cast, and many other platforms. Regions is launching episodes based on common themes that are in demand among consumers. More than 60 episodes will be available by the end of October.

“Regions Bank is committed to financial wellness, and the Next Step Podcast is another step forward in helping connect people to new strategies, valuable insights and important resources to reach their unique financial goals,” said Joye Hehn, Next Step financial education manager for Regions Bank. “Whether you’re creating your first budget, building credit, buying a home, or starting a business, the Next Step Podcast is full of tips to help you make informed money-management decisions. We are thrilled to add this podcast to our lineup of free Regions Next Step resources for people to access whenever and wherever it’s most convenient.”

Designed to be quick, educational, and action-oriented, the Next Step Podcast collection features Regions financial wellness relationship managers and various subject-matter experts discussing personal finance topics, including budgeting, saving, credit, homeownership, and student finances. Business topics are also covered, such as building a new business successfully, engaging with customers, and career development.

The Next Step Podcast complements Regions’ Wealth Management podcast series, which features experienced Regions Private Wealth Management professionals addressing topics including personal finance, retirement strategies, investments, and business expansion. Further, Regions’ Commercial Banking podcast series features timely business information and strategies from Regions professionals who serve a wide range of companies, large and small.

In addition to streaming platforms, people can access the Next Step Podcast collection any time by visiting Regions.com/NextStepPodcasts. The insights are delivered at no cost to the consumer – just like all of Regions’ financial education content. Also, the podcasts are available to everyone, regardless of whether the listener has an account with Regions.

“Regions’ commitment to meeting people’s holistic financial needs means we’re not only offering convenient digital banking tools and modern branch locations; we are also putting helpful money-management information directly in the hands of consumers,” Hehn concluded. “The Next Step Podcasts are the latest reflection of this commitment, and we know consumers will benefit as we reach more people with insights on building savings, managing expenses, and reaching long-term goals.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

