PGIM Fixed Income announces senior appointments

John Vibert, Managing Director, PGIM Fixed Income (Photo: Business Wire)

John Vibert, managing director, will move to the newly created role of president. Vibert joined PGIM Fixed Income in 2014 as the head of Securitized Products and serves in that role currently. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Vibert was a lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s mortgage credit portfolios and the lead trader for its non-agency Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) trading team. He also held senior investment positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

Craig Dewling and Gregory Peters, both managing directors, will become co-chief investment officers. Dewling and Peters will take over CIO duties from Michael Lillard, head of PGIM Fixed Income and CIO. Dewling joined the firm in 1987 and currently serves as the deputy chief investment officer. Peters joined the firm in 2014 and currently serves as the head of Multi-Sector and Strategy and as a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s multi-sector strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Peters was the chief global cross asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, responsible for the firm’s macro research and asset allocation strategy. Additionally, he was Morgan Stanley’s global director of Fixed Income and Economic Research.

Vibert, Dewling and Peters will report to Lillard who will remain the head of PGIM Fixed Income.

Lillard commented, “I am excited to announce these senior appointments as part of our continuing efforts to broaden the leadership structure of the firm and strengthen our long-term succession plan. Given our more than threefold growth in assets over the last ten years, I believe naming a president and splitting the CIO roles positions us well to continue providing the investment performance and service that our clients know and expect. As head of Securitized Products, John is a proven and natural leader, driving both strong investment results and a positive team culture. In his role as president, John will work closely with me on the strategic direction and overall management of the firm, including oversight of our global Operations, Technology, and Business Management functions. John will also continue to oversee our global collateralized loan obligation business.”