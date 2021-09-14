Snowflake Launches the Financial Services Data Cloud to Accelerate Customer-Centric and Data-Driven Innovation in the Financial Services Industry

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the Financial Services Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s industry-tailored platform governance capabilities, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-critical datasets, to help Financial Services organizations revolutionize how they use data to drive business growth and deliver better customer experiences.

As customer expectations, regulatory requirements, and data volumes rise, Snowflake’s Data Cloud helps organizations accelerate their top-line growth and innovation while mitigating risk. Banking, insurance, fintech, and investment management customers, and others in the financial services industry, can utilize Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud to launch new customer-centric products and services, build fintech platforms of the future, and accelerate their compliance and regulatory compliance. Industry-leading customers like Allianz, AXA, BlackRock, Capital One, NYSE, Refinitiv, Square, State Street, Western Union, and Wise, are already part of the Financial Services Data Cloud.