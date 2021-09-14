CCOM Group, Inc. Announces New Director

Ms. Williams joined Pool Corporation (POOLCORP) in 2007, was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager in 2015 and named Vice President in February of 2018. Prior to joining Pool Corporation she served as Director Product Line Management with American Power Conversion Corporation (APC) in June 2006 and Vice President of Global Product Development at Fedders Air Conditioning from May 2001 until May 2006. From 1988 to 2001 she has held positions at both John Deere, 1998 to 2001 and Poulan brand trimmers (Husqvarna AB), 1988 to 1997.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announces that Donna Williams has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately. This appointment increases the current board membership to five.

Ms. Williams is also on the board of directors of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA). She served on the board of Christwood, a retirement and elder care facility from 2011-2014. Ms. Williams holds a Mathematics degree from Southern Arkansas University and has completed business and leadership training at both Indiana University and the Wharton School of Business.

Mr. Michael Goldman, the Company's Chairman of the Board, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Donna Williams to our Board of Directors."

About CCOM Group, Inc.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccom-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005285/en/