Romeo Power and Dynexus Technology Collaborate to Introduce Advanced Battery Sensing and Diagnostics for Battery-Electric Commercial Vehicles

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, and Dynexus Technology, a leader in battery sensing solutions and data-driven battery intelligence, today announced a collaboration to integrate Dynexus Technology’s actionable battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power’s battery ecosystem.

The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be utilized for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, as well as module and pack diagnostics and prognostics, enabling multiple opportunities to reduce total cost of ownership for Romeo Power’s customers.

“As part of our holistic approach, we’re committed to being first movers in progressing battery safety and performance technology and features,” said AK Srouji, CTO of Romeo Power. “Dynexus generates critical data that can accelerate the qualification process of cells and batteries, including cell screening and matching, further improving quality control, safety and reliability of our battery systems. We look forward to collaborating with Dynexus to advance the electrification of commercial vehicles.”

Dynexus’s award winning and patented Inline Rapid Impedance Spectroscopy (iRIS) sensors generate near real-time, rich, frequency-based battery data that provide information about the state of the battery physico-chemistry. Traditional measurement methods treat the battery as a blackbox. The Dynexus sensor “looks” inside the battery and generates a “fingerprint” or signature that uniquely describes a battery’s health, degradation, and therefore safety.

Romeo Power will integrate iRIS into its proven battery systems, providing a new class of battery data that, until now, was only available for research purposes and was not practical as a commercial sensor or tool. This cutting-edge technology enables measurements that typically take 30 minutes, to be reduced to 10 seconds or less. As a result, this game changing technology provides significant commercial application opportunities for Romeo Power’s advanced electrification solutions.