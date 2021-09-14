Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory boardNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September …

Stephanie Lusher Wooten's professional career has focused on senior executive roles in sales and revenue management in financial services and healthcare. She had responsibility in building, implementing, executing and managing new products, leading and building sales teams, P&L, and strategy. Over the last 20 years, she has worked for ADP, First Data (Now FiSERV) Vantiv (Now FIS) and most recently in healthcare as a co-founder/executive of Eagle X Pro.

Stephanie Lusher Wooten is a Financial Services Executive, with broad experience in domestic, global and electronic payment businesses, including designing and sourcing appropriate business structure. A veteran, with a strong initiative and ability to influence key decision makers and drive sales initiatives and outcomes. Proven success at implementing strategic business and payment strategies, including acquiring and issuing, in public and private sectors. Ability to deliver strategic partnerships with financial institutions, Payers/Providers and Commercial Payments to contribute to strategic vision and organizational success. Influencer, focused on Championing Change and utilizing customer insight, judgment and initiative to contribute to systematic and efficient process improvements and implementation of change initiatives to assure organizational success and sales growth. Experience in managing a full P&L and reporting to Executive team and C Suite leadership and Executive leadership.

As a former executive of ADP, LLC, Stephanie was one of 16 executives recruited to First Data, where she built the SunTrust Alliance. Managed over 300 employees and had a bank portfolio valued over 32 billion dollars. As SVP at First Data, Stephanie was instrumental in building and implementing alliance bank, agent bank, cross sales and retention programs managing over 800 employees. Stephanie was later tasked to co-manage and revitalize the ISO (Independent Sales Organization) program, directly interacting with many of First Data's largest resellers.