NRP Stone, Inc. Announces Board of Directors and Management Team

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of management following the acquisition of Uplift Aerospace, Inc. Three new members have been appointed to the Board of Directors following the planned resignation of the previous Directors. The new Directors have been appointed to Officers in the company and include Josh Hanes, Jeff Johnson, and Eric Willeitner. Josh Hanes will lead the company as President of the Board and CEO. Mr. Hanes graduated with honors from the University of Utah in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics. While in the University's Atomic Force Microscopy Lab, his team successfully researched and implemented measures and practices to decrease thermal drift. His thesis for his honors program was a comparison of nuclear thermal propulsion versus traditional chemical rockets, developing trajectory analysis for low-orbit Earth to Mars missions. This paper was published in 2016.