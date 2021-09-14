checkAd

NRP Stone, Inc. Announces Board of Directors and Management Team

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of management following the acquisition of Uplift Aerospace, Inc. Three new members have been appointed to the Board of Directors following the planned resignation of the previous Directors. The new Directors have been appointed to Officers in the company and include Josh Hanes, Jeff Johnson, and Eric Willeitner.

Josh Hanes will lead the company as President of the Board and CEO. Mr. Hanes graduated with honors from the University of Utah in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics. While in the University's Atomic Force Microscopy Lab, his team successfully researched and implemented measures and practices to decrease thermal drift. His thesis for his honors program was a comparison of nuclear thermal propulsion versus traditional chemical rockets, developing trajectory analysis for low-orbit Earth to Mars missions. This paper was published in 2016.

Upon graduation, he was asked to write a trajectory model for an ion propulsion system for a NASA grant proposal and began his investigation of concrete, particularly for different environments and conditions on the Earth. This investigation resulted in applied knowledge from 2015 to 2020. Mr. Hanes owned and operated a multi-million-dollar equity fund for real estate projects in Texas. In 2019, he served as COO of Reef Life Foundation, successfully overseeing reef restoration projects in the Caribbean using an eco-friendly concrete formulation that would promote sea life while not degrading in saltwater and not damaging the environment. It was during this period that Mr. Hanes founded Uplift Aerospace as an entity that could provide the infrastructure for commerce in space.

Eric Willeitner will serve as the Secretary on the Board of Directors of NRP Stone and the Executive Director of Engineering of Uplift Aerospace. Mr. Willeitner received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Utah State University in 2014. As part of RAM Corporation, he designed and developed components for the US Military, space programs, and commercial aerospace. He has served as a Fluid Control Design Engineer, Engineering Lead of Tooling and Test Systems, and most recently has been a senior member of design reviews of the Manufacturing Group. He designed and manufactured fluid controls for propulsion systems and flight controls.

