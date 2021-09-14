checkAd

Nance Named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 15:15  |  22   |   |   

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Frederick R. Nance, a member of the company’s board, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. He joined the RPM board of directors in 2007 and chairs its governance and nominating committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005018/en/

Frederick R. Nance, a member of the RPM International Inc.’s board, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. (Photo: Business Wire)

Frederick R. Nance, a member of the RPM International Inc.’s board, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nance has served as global managing partner of Squire Patton Boggs (U.S.) LLP since 2017, heading 45 offices across 20 countries, as well as the firm’s U.S. Sports & Entertainment practice. He is also an experienced trial litigator in federal and state courts. Nance joined the law firm after graduating from law school and became partner in 1987. He went on to serve as managing partner of its Cleveland office from 2002–2007 and as its regional managing partner from 2007–2017. In addition, Nance served two four-year terms on the firm’s global, seven-person management committee.

He also serves on the boards of the Greater Cleveland Partnership and the Cleveland Clinic. In October 2015, Nance was inducted into the Northeast Ohio Business Hall of Fame. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a J.D. degree from the University of Michigan.

“We proudly congratulate Fred on this achievement. His legal and global management expertise has been invaluable in driving RPM’s growth and success. During his nearly 14 years on the board, RPM’s sales have increased 83% to $6.1 billion and net income has climbed 141% to $502.6 million,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “We are grateful for his sound leadership and many contributions to our company.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

RPM International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nance Named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors List RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Frederick R. Nance, a member of the company’s board, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. He joined the RPM board of directors in 2007 and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21RPM Purchases Texas Manufacturing Plant to Meet Customer Demand and Enhance Operational Efficiencies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21RPM Names Spaulding President of the RPM Consumer Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten