Airgain and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Bring Advanced Connectivity Solutions to Public Safety and Utility Applications

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced its strategic collaboration with Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider. The two companies have been selected by a large US energy operator to provide integrated Power Class 1 (31 dB) connectivity solutions for utility management applications.

Airgain and Sierra Wireless recently completed several field trials with public safety agencies, and successfully demonstrated advanced capabilities by combining respective solutions into an end-to-end solution for mobile and fixed connectivity applications. The Airgain+Sierra Wireless bundle solution combines the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE and AirLink products, and is offered nationwide to public safety agencies and organizations. The combined solution brings enhanced mobile connectivity to first responders, field service, and transit applications.

“Our customers expect secure, reliable cellular networking connectivity and rich visual tools to manage their systems and analyze coverage within their territories,” said Tom Mueller, VP, Product Enterprise Networking, Sierra Wireless. “HPUE is an additional tool that provides our end customers with pervasive coverage in challenging environments. Combined with our leading range of AirLink Routers and management software, it provides a complete solution to both the public safety market as well as critical energy providers and extended primary users.”

“Today’s first responders and enterprise users need more reliable and enhanced coverage to remain securely connected while meeting mission critical challenges in the field,” said Bill Swafford, Airgain’s Vice President of Sales, North America. “Our strategic collaboration with Sierra Wireless will transform how public safety agencies and other vertical market organizations connect seamlessly to networks by delivering an innovative and purpose-built solution for maximizing performance. We’re proud to collaborate with Sierra Wireless to unlock higher levels of advanced communications capabilities not previously available.”