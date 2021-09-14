checkAd

American Business Bank Promotes Jeff Munson to Regional Executive Vice President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021   

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today proudly announced the promotion of Jeff Munson to Regional Executive Vice President of the San Fernando Valley Regional office.

Munson joined American Business Bank in May 2018 as a Regional Vice President of the San Fernando Valley Regional office. Munson has 24 years of banking experience at various financial institutions.

“Since joining the Bank, Jeff has done an exceptional job leading the San Fernando Valley office. We are excited to see his growth and achievements luster with his continued leadership of the San Fernando Valley team. We are confident that Jeff and his team of excellent bankers will continue to successfully serve our clients in the region,” said Philip Feghali, Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking at American Business Bank. “The San Fernando Valley continues to be a strategic market for our continued growth, and Jeff’s exemplary development during his tenure with the Bank makes this promotion a tremendous opportunity to bolster our efforts there.”

Munson and his team are experienced business bankers who understand the local market and who specialize in partnering with businesses to meet their financial needs.

“I am truly honored to be recognized in this way. My time at ABB has been a joy, and I look forward to continuing to work with this talented team of bankers,” Munson said.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

