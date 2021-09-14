checkAd

SiTime Launches Learning Hub to Educate the World on Timing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 15:05  |  19   |   |   

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today unveiled their Timing Essentials Learning Hub to power customer engagement and deliver comprehensive content on electronics timing. The Learning Hub enables engineers to expand their timing knowledge and use it to produce better electronics.

“Electronic systems must now deliver on a common set of goals – more features, higher performance, miniaturization, and always-on connectivity,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “These trends are creating new timing challenges for the electronics professional. Not only do they need better timing solutions, which we can provide, but they also need access to theory, practical tips, techniques, and tools that will help them design better systems proactively. We built the Learning Hub to address this need and help electronics engineers become timing experts. The Learning Hub is the go-to source for timing knowledge and also helps us build long-term relationships with customers.”

The SiTime Timing Essentials Learning Hub offers educational courses that range from fundamental to advanced timing. Taught by industry experts, this skills-building platform offers both on-demand and live classes to meet the needs of all audiences, including advanced certifications to provide a continuous learning platform. The Learning Hub is a self-paced learning environment where SiTime will add new classes regularly. Specific SiTime MEMS timing education will also be available. In addition, customers can request a customized curriculum to provide ongoing learning for their development programs.

Discover the Timing Essentials Learning Hub at learning.sitime.com.

Learn more about SiTime MEMS timing solutions.

Download the Timing Essentials Learning Hub photo.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to develop, introduce, and ship new products in volume; quality and performance of our products; our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

