Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “Soaring Eagle”) (Nasdaq: SRNGU, SRNG, SRNGW) announced today that its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (“Ginkgo”) was overwhelmingly approved in a shareholder vote held this morning, with 75% of shareholders participating in the vote and 97% voting in favor of the combination. Upon the closing of the Business Combination (the “Closing”), Ginkgo Bioworks expects to receive $1.633 billion of gross proceeds, including $775 million in committed funding from a PIPE plus approximately $858 million from the Soaring Eagle trust account.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, Soaring Eagle anticipates completing its domestication to Delaware on September 15, 2021 and closing the Business Combination on September 16, 2021. In connection with the Closing, the Company will change its name to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and the combined company’s shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on September 17, 2021 under the ticker symbols “DNA” and “DNA.WS,” respectively.

Ginkgo Bioworks is building the world’s leading horizontal platform for cell programming. Companies across numerous industries use Ginkgo's platform to find more effective, environmentally friendly ways to create products including food ingredients, fragrances, cosmetics, medicines, and more. By enabling the design of organisms that can produce valuable biological products, Ginkgo helps accelerate the development of innovative, bio-based solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Ginkgo recently announced breakthrough improvements in production of a key material used in mRNA vaccine manufacturing with partner Aldevron, and commercial scale production of the rare cannabinoid CBG with partner Cronos Group. In addition to its cell programming work, Ginkgo last year launched Concentric by Ginkgo, the company’s public health and biosecurity initiative, to provide a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Concentric has built a turnkey solution which is being used by states, cities, and school districts to enable universal testing in K-12 schools across the country.

