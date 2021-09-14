Oportun provides intra-quarter update on strategic initiatives

Strong progress toward quarterly and full-year objectives

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT), an A.I.-driven financial services and technology company that provides hardworking people with access to responsible and affordable credit, today provided an intra-quarter update on its strategic initiatives.



“We continue to be very pleased with how our third-quarter and full-year 2021 are progressing,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “Oportun is making strong progress on all of its key strategic objectives.”