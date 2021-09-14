checkAd

Oportun provides intra-quarter update on strategic initiatives

Strong progress toward quarterly and full-year objectives

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT), an A.I.-driven financial services and technology company that provides hardworking people with access to responsible and affordable credit, today provided an intra-quarter update on its strategic initiatives.

“We continue to be very pleased with how our third-quarter and full-year 2021 are progressing,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “Oportun is making strong progress on all of its key strategic objectives.”

The intra-quarter updates were presented in an updated investor deck posted to Oportun’s investor website (investor.oportun.com) this morning. The updates included:

  • Aggregate Originations were $501 million quarter-to-date, up 122% year-over-year
  • Better than expected personal loan originations in the first 12 states that Oportun began offering loans under its bank partnership expansion, launched August 23, 2021
    • Oportun expects to enter approximately 17 additional states through the bank partnership, nearly doubling its addressable market by the end of 2021
  • Secured personal loan receivables were $23.1 million as of August 31, 2021, up 11,078% year-over-year
  • Oportun Visa Credit Card receivables were $31.8 million as of August 31, 2021, up 946% year-over-year
    • Additionally, the credit card program now has over 75,000 active customers
  • DolEx locations that offer Oportun’s loans through its Lending-as-a-Service program now number 181 as of September 13, 2021, already surpassing the company’s yearend goal of 175 locations, which it is raising to a new year-end target of 200 locations
    • Oportun remains on track to begin offering loans through its second Lending-as-a-Service partnership in the fourth quarter, which will add at least an additional 100 new locations over the next 12 months
  • Last week the Company closed its new $600 million, 3-year warehouse line and drew on the line to redeem the last of its more expensive ABS notes issued in 2018, which lowers Oportun’s cost of funds going forward
