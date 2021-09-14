Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce a video of the recent site visit by management to its Florin Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Footage of the site visit can be viewed through the following link:

https://youtu.be/hZmytt6pp6A (Florin Gold Project Drill Site Overview)

https://youtu.be/4TT721DCClw (CEO George Drazenovic Interview #1)

https://youtu.be/stA-Qj9DgNM (CEO George Drazenovic Interview #2)

As recommended by the Company’s recently completed technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, the work program is moving forward with further definition and in-fill drilling of the Florin Gold Project to both expand the inferred mineral resource and increase the confidence level in the grade distribution.1 This includes step out drilling to extend the depth of the inferred resource pit shell, thus bringing additional mineralization into the inferred resource, and initial drilling of other targets on the Florin Gold Project. A soil geochemical survey was recently completed to fill in unsampled areas of the Florin Gold Project and assist in developing targets for the next phase of the drill program, expected in summer 2022.

George Drazenovic, CEO, St. James Gold, who recently visited the property stated, “Drilling on our Florin Gold Project in the Yukon is proceeding well. Drilling on the western and eastern extensions along strike of the inferred resource is progressing nicely, and we continue to step out in order to expand the known mineralization. Core drill samples are being sent to the assay lab. Results will be released as they become available.

This site visit follows the recently announced closing of a $4,000,000 brokered private placement offering with proceeds designated for exploration on both the Florin Gold Project and Newfoundland properties, and for general corporate purposes.

“While located in the Central Yukon, our site visit confirmed that the Florin Gold Project is easily accessible, including by an all-weather road from the Alaska Highway System,” stated George Drazenovic. “As shown in our site visit video, a permitted 28-man camp is installed at the drilling area on top of the mountain. This includes service to all field work geology, geochemistry, drilling, logging and sampling of cores and shipping of assays. We look forward to building on this season’s exploration program to unlock value for our shareholders.”