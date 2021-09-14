checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.09.2021 / 15:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Patxi
Last name(s): Landa Esparza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.27 EUR 106243.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.2700 EUR 106243.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
Wertpapier


