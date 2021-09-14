checkAd

Breezer Ventures Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) Announces Achievement of Pink Current Status with the OTC Markets solidifying Management's hard work over the past several weeks to prepare updated financials, …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZV) Announces Achievement of Pink Current Status with the OTC Markets solidifying Management's hard work over the past several weeks to prepare updated financials, disclosures, and corporate information.

With Breezer's strict new Corporate Governance measures in place, company management is committed to maintaining up to date financials and corporate filings that are made on time and will comply the OTC Markets Compliance and Disclosure Guidelines.

Freddy Figueroa, Breezer Ventures Inc. CEO stated: "We are pleased with the progress so far, and achieving current Pink status was an excellent milestone for us to build on. The next step is to continue our evaluation of certain targeted business opportunities and we expect to have further updates coming soon on these exciting prospects."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT:

Freddy Figueroa 310-770-8168
freddyfigs@gmail.com
www.breezerventures.com

SOURCE: Breezer Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663691/Breezer-Ventures-Inc-Updates-Shareho ...

