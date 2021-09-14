SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive Experience Exploring the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle, Ecover and Duck, is launching The Blue Paradox , an immersive educational experience with 360-degree digital projections that invites the public to walk beneath the ocean's surface to explore the impact plastic waste has on our planet's most valuable natural resource and to better understand how businesses, governments and individuals can work together to create a more sustainable world.

Created in partnership with global NGO Conservation International, The Blue Paradox will be open free to the public from 15th – 27th September in White City, London, for visitors of all ages and is following current NHS recommendations for COVID-19 safety protocols. For every visitor to The Blue Paradox, SC Johnson will donate to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of the ocean – with a minimum commitment to protect 9,000 km2, which is roughly six times the size of Greater London.

"Plastic has driven a boom of societal advancements in areas ranging from medical devices to food preservation, yet just 9% of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycled, according to the UN," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "This waste, if it ends up in the environment, can be incredibly disruptive to our planet ecosystems, particularly ocean ecosystems. The Blue Paradox is just one step of many that SC Johnson is taking to move toward our vision for a waste-free world. This immersive, educational experience is designed to help shed light on this complex, critical environmental issue and the role business, government and citizens can play to help solve it."

"Billions of people rely on our oceans for protein — even more so as coronavirus devastates local economies — and that food source is in jeopardy because of plastic waste," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. "The Blue Paradox brings the permanence of plastic front-and-centre, encouraging visitors to take meaningful action. We're grateful for SC Johnson's commitment, which we hope will serve as a model for other businesses concerned with protecting our oceans, the source of all life on Earth."