What Makes Your Hometown Special? Stride’s National Photography Competition Looking to Highlight Your Community

“At Stride, we know that our communities have a big impact on our lives. Whether it’s your school, your neighborhood, or your whole city, we want to know more about what makes your community special,” said James Rhyu, CEO. “Who are the people, the heroes, the events, and things that make your community what it is and what it means to the people? Show us from your own perspective, through photography.”

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) wants to see your community, through your own eyes, and is announcing the Stride National Photography Competition. This year’s theme is My Community, and the competition is open to students nationwide in grades kindergarten through 12th grade, starting September 13.

Students in grades K-12 are invited to submit their photograph for a chance to become the 2022 National Stride Photography winner. Stride will select winners from across the Nation and their photographs will be showcased at the Stride office in Virginia and featured in Stride produced curriculum and materials. Two winners will be selected for each grade level along with and one overall Stride National Photography Champion. All winners will receive a glass-etched trophy and a framed print of their winning photo. In addition, first place winners will receive a $150 Amazon e-gift card, with additional prizes for second and third place. Permission is required in advance from anyone who appears in your photo submission.

Winners will be announced live on Facebook on 11/15/21 via Stride’s Facebook page.

This Photography Competition is open to students both inside and outside of Stride K12-powered schools. Please see www.stridelearning.com/competitions for eligibility and contest details. Registration is open from September 13, 2021, through 11:59 PM (ET) on October 29, 2021. For more information, all questions can be sent to competitions@stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and www.medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005049/en/