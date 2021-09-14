checkAd

What Makes Your Hometown Special? Stride’s National Photography Competition Looking to Highlight Your Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 15:30  |  15   |   |   

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) wants to see your community, through your own eyes, and is announcing the Stride National Photography Competition. This year’s theme is My Community, and the competition is open to students nationwide in grades kindergarten through 12th grade, starting September 13.

“At Stride, we know that our communities have a big impact on our lives. Whether it’s your school, your neighborhood, or your whole city, we want to know more about what makes your community special,” said James Rhyu, CEO. “Who are the people, the heroes, the events, and things that make your community what it is and what it means to the people? Show us from your own perspective, through photography.”

Students in grades K-12 are invited to submit their photograph for a chance to become the 2022 National Stride Photography winner. Stride will select winners from across the Nation and their photographs will be showcased at the Stride office in Virginia and featured in Stride produced curriculum and materials. Two winners will be selected for each grade level along with and one overall Stride National Photography Champion. All winners will receive a glass-etched trophy and a framed print of their winning photo. In addition, first place winners will receive a $150 Amazon e-gift card, with additional prizes for second and third place. Permission is required in advance from anyone who appears in your photo submission.

Winners will be announced live on Facebook on 11/15/21 via Stride’s Facebook page.

This Photography Competition is open to students both inside and outside of Stride K12-powered schools. Please see www.stridelearning.com/competitions for eligibility and contest details. Registration is open from September 13, 2021, through 11:59 PM (ET) on October 29, 2021. For more information, all questions can be sent to competitions@stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and www.medcerts.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

What Makes Your Hometown Special? Stride’s National Photography Competition Looking to Highlight Your Community Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) wants to see your community, through your own eyes, and is announcing the Stride National Photography Competition. This year’s theme is My Community, and the competition is open to students nationwide in grades kindergarten …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Saving the Planet, One Student Idea at a Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Want a Better Tomorrow? Let’s Start in America’s Classrooms.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Online or In-Person Learning: Why Not Both? Stride K12 to Support New Blended Learning Center for Students in Need
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Insight School of Minnesota Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21 Amid the Uncertainty, Idaho Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Minnesota Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Minnesota is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Passport Academy Charter School Prepared to Help Students Cross the Finish Line
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Michigan Virtual Charter Academy is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Insight School of Michigan Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten