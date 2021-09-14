checkAd

The Razin Group Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to NextGen Healthcare Shareholders

Sheldon Razin, who collectively with Lance Rosenzweig and the other participants in his solicitation (collectively, the “Razin Group”) owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), today filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for October 13, 2021. Messrs. Razin and Rosenzweig also sent the below letter to shareholders. The Razin Group urges shareholders to vote on the BLUE Proxy Card to elect its four-member slate to the Company’s nine-member Board.

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

We believe NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”) is at a pivotal crossroads following years of anemic growth, eroding margins, poor corporate governance, questionable acquisitions and sustained underperformance. We contend that under the leadership of Chairman Jeffrey Margolis and his allies, the Board of Directors (the “Board” or the “Margolis Board”) has abandoned the spirit of innovation and open-mindedness that has always been at the heart of the business. We contend that continuing to allow these individuals to maintain boardroom control will lead NextGen Healthcare further down a path to irreversible value destruction. This is why we are seeking to elect four highly-qualified director candidates – including new independent nominees Kenneth H. Fearn and Ruby Sharma – at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") now scheduled to be held on October 13, 2021.

Although the Margolis Board is waging a low-road campaign to smear us, while brazenly misrepresenting the Company’s past six years of underperformance, we urge you to see through this smokescreen. We believe that the Margolis Board is desperately trying to divert attention away from its perpetual failure to create long-term value for shareholders. The fact is that a dollar invested in NextGen Healthcare on the day Mr. Margolis became Chairman in 2015 is worth practically the same today.

It is important to underscore that our campaign is not about obtaining control or reinstating a dividend. This election contest is about resetting the balance of power in what has been a dysfunctional and insular boardroom for far too long. We believe shareholders can help breathe new life into the Board and position the Company for long-term success by voting on the BLUE Proxy Card to:

