Fitwel Finds Leading Companies Such As UBS-AM and Salesforce Driving Demand for Healthy Buildings

Innovative investors and companies including Anthem, Inc. are leading the way in implementing strategies that promote tenants' and employees' physical and mental wellness

As the world prepares for the largest return to office in history, Fitwel believes managing for stress and anxiety is as critical as mitigating the spread of infectious diseases

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies across the world prepare to welcome employees back to office environments, a diverse array of innovative firms are taking proactive steps to implement health-promoting strategies that safeguard the wellness of their colleagues. Fitwel – the world's leading healthy building certification system – notes that leading corporate owners and tenants, such as UBS Asset Management's (UBS-AM) Real Estate & Private Markets (REPM) business, Salesforce and Anthem, Inc. have been driving demand for its certification system and Viral Response Module (VRM) to advance these efforts.

The increased focus on health and wellness has been driven in large part by the pandemic as companies have sought strategies to mitigate the spread of infectious disease in their corporate environments, which Fitwel's Viral Response Module (VRM) addresses. However, these efforts also include a broader-ranging mix of siting, design and operational strategies that are critical to addressing chronic health conditions and measurably improve physical, social, and mental health indicators. Generated by expert analysis of more than 5,600 academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being.

Joanna Frank, president and CEO of the Center for Active Design (CfAD), which operates the Fitwel standard, said, "At the start of the pandemic, employees were thrust into a stressful environment where they were expected to maintain the same levels of productivity while trying to avoid illness and, in many cases, stuck in total solitude. Now, as employees prepare to return, it's critical to their emotional and physical well-being to know that their employers have done everything possible to mitigate the risk of them getting sick, while creating an environment that is conducive to managing stress and anxiety. The benefit to employers is a healthier, more productive and engaged workforce."

