Biotricity Unveils "Biokit" with 3 Personal Medical Devices to Expand into Cardiac Disease Management

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that it has developed a personal medical device kit, Biokit, a bundled home-use set comprised of a digital thermometer, a pulse oximeter, and a blood pressure cuff. All three devices are FDA cleared, wireless capable and integrate into the Biotricity ecosystem, a platform for interconnectivity. This is the next step in the evolution of the Bioflux solution, where other available tools are fully integrated to create a complete solution for remote cardiac monitoring.

The kit is in the final production stage before commercial launch, and the Company expects each device within the kit to be available to customers for the first quarter of 2022. With all devices being FDA cleared, the company does not anticipate any additional submissions to the FDA prior to commercial launch.

"We created the Biokit to strengthen our long-term vision of supporting diagnosed cardiac patients throughout their cardiac health journey," Waqaas Al Siddiq, Biotricity CEO explained. "Biokit is a natural extension of our Bioflux cardiac-diagnostic offering. For patients with cardiac disease, a personal medical device kit is ideal for long term monitoring. After speaking with both patients and physicians, it was clear that a product like this was an immediate need. I am pleased with how quickly we have been able to develop a solution to fulfill this customer feedback, which is a testament to the team here. The Biokit will expand our total addressable market with a tailored offering for the $18.4 billion-dollar North American portable medical device market1. With Bioflux and Biokit combined, Biotricity will soon offer a comprehensive cardiac diagnostics and management product line for effective, accurate and economic long-term disease management."

The Biokit is a wirelessly connected personal medical device kit that was developed to address the challenges with existing home-based medical devices. It includes the following devices, all of which integrate with the Biotricity ecosystem and provide near real-time data to both the physician and the patient through the web and an App:

Biokit BP - A wireless digital blood pressure cuff enabling patients to collect BP data.

A wireless digital blood pressure cuff enabling patients to collect BP data. Biokit TP - A wireless digital thermometer enabling patients to collect temperature data.

A wireless digital thermometer enabling patients to collect temperature data. Biokit 02 - A wireless digital pulse oximeter enabling patients to collect blood-oxygen data.

A wireless digital pulse oximeter enabling patients to collect blood-oxygen data. Biotricity Ecosystem Integration - All devices within the Biokit are seamlessly integrated into the Biotricity ecosystem, enabling patients to track and store their data. Most importantly, this data is also stored and available for physician interim review and for follow up visits.

About Biotricity Inc.