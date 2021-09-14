checkAd

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 15:45  |  21   |   |   

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) (the “Company”) announced the results of the stockholder vote at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held today.

The following directors were elected:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Take-Two Interactive Software AG!
Long
Basispreis 141,61€
Hebel 13,35
Ask 0,94
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 163,80€
Hebel 13,21
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Strauss Zelnick, Chairman;
  • Michael Dornemann;
  • Roland Hernandez;
  • J Moses;
  • Michael Sheresky;
  • LaVerne Srinivasan;
  • Susan Tolson;
  • Paul Viera.

In addition, the Company’s stockholders:

  • Approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s “named executive officers”;
  • Approved an amendment to the Amended and Restated Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. 2017 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the available shares reserved thereunder; and
  • Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

A listen-only archive of the webcast of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available starting tomorrow via the Internet by visiting http://ir.take2games.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ausverkauf bei Take Two ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) (the “Company”) announced the results of the stockholder vote at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held today. The following directors were elected: Strauss Zelnick, Chairman; Michael Dornemann; …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Affirm, Take-Two, BioNTech, Moderna, Biogen, Alphabet, GAFAM, Disney, Amwater - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10.09.21Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reiterates Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Take-Two Interactive to Host Webcast of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Vergiss Wasserstoff! Der Hype sollte sich um Videospiele drehen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.09.21LYNX: Take-Two: Wo würde ich in den Gaming-Markt einsteigen?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
25.08.21Darkness Falls. Rise Up! Marvel’s Midnight Suns Launches Worldwide in March 2022 from Firaxis Games
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten