Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces a New Phase for ALIIS Integration Into Qualcomm 5G Chipsets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) announces that it has begun executing its next phase of integration with Qualcomm.

As a Qualcomm Advantage Network (“QAN”) ecosystem partner, the Company has begun a new phase of advanced build into Qualcomm’s camera firmware. This brand-new collaboration offers NexOptic a deeper integration into Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chipsets than is possible on other platforms, creating unique and exciting opportunities for NexOptic’s image signal processing topologies that can leverage a combination of hardware and software. Previous phases integrated ALIIS onto 2019 Snapdragon chipsets and delivered real time video enhancement at 720p 30FPS. Now, new advancements to NexOptic’s Aliis algorithms as well as performance gains in Qualcomm’s AI accelerator chips have already yielded faster processing abilities at higher resolutions for real time video enhancement. This project is allowing OEMs and ODMs to see first-hand the power of Aliis and provide them access to a high-quality reference implementation that can be adapted into multiple standard and unique applications and use cases.

“As our AI solutions become more advanced, we’re able to provide an increasing number of imaging solutions for customers to select from, separately or in customized bundles,” said Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman. “It’s exciting to be able to leverage the ingenuity and power of partners like Qualcomm to create and deliver such cutting-edge solutions.”

About NexOptic’s Relationship with Qualcomm

The Company previously announced that it had been selected to join Qualcomm’s Platform Solutions Ecosystem and that Joint initiatives had already begun for optimizing and integrating Aliis into select Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms with support from Qualcomm Technologies’ AI and camera solution experts.

The Qualcomm Advantage Network and its Platform Solutions Ecosystem provides a nexus of value to its exclusive membership, including facilitating global marketing initiatives and business development opportunities within Qualcomm’s customer network, as well as fostering connection and collaboration between group members. NexOptic CEO Paul McKenzie stated, “The levels of expertise and exposure offered through this program will give our breakout technologies recognition exactly where it matters most.” It was further stated that membership is limited to companies leveraging Qualcomm’s transformative technologies at the bleeding edge of innovation.

