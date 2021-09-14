checkAd

Snowline Gold Enters Into Property Option Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 15:45  |  40   |   |   

Acquisition of five claim blocks from arm's length vendors increases Snowline's targeted Yukon Territory land position by 18%Extensive historical dataset includes a 350 x 200 m zone of highly anomalous gold in soils with eight soil samples >1 g/t …

  • Acquisition of five claim blocks from arm's length vendors increases Snowline's targeted Yukon Territory land position by 18%
  • Extensive historical dataset includes a 350 x 200 m zone of highly anomalous gold in soils with eight soil samples >1 g/t Au, up to 6.4 g/t Au, within a broader 3.5 x 1.0 km gold-in-soil trend
  • New land position triples coverage of Snowline's "Ursa" trend to > 30 km of prospective strike length.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Epica Gold Inc. and Carlin Gold Corporation (together the "Optionors") dated September 9, 2021 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired the option (the "Option") to purchase a 100% interest in 812 mining claims in five blocks collectively covering approximately 16,500 hectares (the "Properties"). The Properties are located in the Mayo mining district, Yukon Territory, where they supplement Snowline's existing claim position across a regional geological feature considered by the company to be highly prospective for gold and base metal mineralization. Snowline's mineral holdings now comprise some 106,500 hectares and are focused within the Selwyn Basin.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Snowline can acquire the Properties in exchange for payments to the Optionors of $100,000, ($50,000 on signing and $50,000 on the first anniversary), and issuing 1,000,000 common shares to the Optionors, (500,000 common shares issued on signing and 500,000 on the first anniversary). All payments made by the company are divided 50/50 amongst the Optionors. The agreement is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, with a 1% buy-back provision for $2,000,000.

All securities issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a four‐month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

"This claim package has been on Snowline's radar from a long time," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline. "With our promising results this season, we are excited to further solidify our cornerstone position in an area with demonstrated and increasing potential to become a significant new gold and base metals district. Each acquired property bolsters an existing Snowline project. We further benefit from the previous operators' extensive geochemical work, which identified multiple promising targets for follow-up. As with our Jupiter zone at Einarson and Valley zone at Rogue, this option provides Snowline and its shareholders low-cost entry to high-quality targets at the drill discovery stage."

Seite 1 von 4


Snowline Gold Registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snowline Gold Enters Into Property Option Agreement Acquisition of five claim blocks from arm's length vendors increases Snowline's targeted Yukon Territory land position by 18%Extensive historical dataset includes a 350 x 200 m zone of highly anomalous gold in soils with eight soil samples >1 g/t …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports 38% Sequential Sales Growth in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Expects ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 30 Acre Outdoor Growth Operation Adjacent To Its Colorado Greenhouse ...
Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...