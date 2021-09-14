checkAd

PREVIEW: H&M Expected to Post 14-17% Sales Growth in Q3, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – H&M is likely to report sales growth of between 14% and 17% in constant currencies when it reports preliminary third-quarter sales tomorrow, analysts said. The quarter probably saw negative effects from softer sales in Asia due to renewed …

  • (PLX AI) – H&M is likely to report sales growth of between 14% and 17% in constant currencies when it reports preliminary third-quarter sales tomorrow, analysts said.
  • The quarter probably saw negative effects from softer sales in Asia due to renewed Covid-19 restrictions, but with a healthy operating margin, driven by both structural and temporarily lower costs, SEB said (buy, SEK 250)
  • A sluggish summer was likely affected by Covid-19 and the China boycott, but H&M could post sales growth of 15% compared to the third quarter last year, Danske said (buy, SEK 225)
  • Some stores are still closed, while pandemic restrictions are limiting traffic to some of the open ones, but EBIT will be supported by structural cost savings and fewer promotions, Nordea said (buy, SEK 240)


