NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards Project

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced its expanded partnership with the NHS that will see the deployment of TytoCare's telehealth solution across 14 organisations and 26 projects in Yorkshire and Humber, including Leeds Children's Hospital, Sheffield Children's, and nearly 70 care homes. The integration of TytoCare into the NHS' current virtual care offerings will allow clinicians to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits and the device will also be used offline for asynchronous exams.

Following a successful pilot with Bradford Teaching Hospitals, TytoCare to be utilised by 14 NHS organisations across Yorkshire and Humber in 26 projects to deliver high quality virtual care to patients

After receiving CE Mark approval in 2018, TytoCare and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust partnered the following year to carry out remote examinations for chronic paediatric respiratory patients, paediatric patients with ENT conditions, as well as paediatric palliative care. Bradford was the first trust in the UK to partner with TytoCare and the pilot received a high commendation from the HTN Health Tech Awards for 'Most Promising Pilot.'

Starting with the success of the Bradford pilot and now building on the accelerated adoption of digital health during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHSX, a joint unit of the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and NHS Improvement, initiated a new Joined-Up Care Programme to accelerate the scale of using digital innovations to transform patient care. The expansion is currently being implemented in various use cases, including care homes, remote patient monitoring, post-discharge care, paediatric virtual wards, and respiratory care.

"We are honoured that the NHS has chosen to implement our telehealth solution across NHS trusts," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare's solutions deliver convenient and accessible healthcare without compromising quality, all from the comfort of home. We look forward to continuing our work with the NHS to expand its incredible telehealth programs across the UK."