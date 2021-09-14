E Med Future/Garrison Film (EMDF) Announces Partnership with Legion M Entertainment

Garrison Film Provides Investors with Innovative Publicly Tradable Film Company

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Med Future/Garrison Film (OTC Pink: EMDF) launches an innovative new independent film financing entity and partnership with Legion M solving one of the longstanding obstacles to independent film financing - liquidity.

Mr. Gary Kompothecras CEO of Garrison Film, states, ''We are excited about the partnership with Legion M Entertainment. We believe that our publicly held company solves what makes independent film financing so hard – lack of liquidity. Typically, independent film producers seeking financing must overcome the challenge of convincing equity investors to cashflow a film’s production to its revenue-generating release, which may take years. Such investments may never become liquid, creating an untenable cycle between the needs of film producers and the timing of returns required by film investors. Our company, Garrison Film has set out to solve this challenge. We believe there is a better way to protect entertainment investors by enabling them to participate in a liquid investment entity.”