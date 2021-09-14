checkAd

E Med Future/Garrison Film (EMDF) Announces Partnership with Legion M Entertainment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Garrison Film Provides Investors with Innovative Publicly Tradable Film Company

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Med Future/Garrison Film (OTC Pink: EMDF) launches an innovative new independent film financing entity and partnership with Legion M solving one of the longstanding obstacles to independent film financing - liquidity.

Mr. Gary Kompothecras CEO of Garrison Film, states, ''We are excited about the partnership with Legion M Entertainment. We believe that our publicly held company solves what makes independent film financing so hard – lack of liquidity.  Typically, independent film producers seeking financing must overcome the challenge of convincing equity investors to cashflow a film’s production to its revenue-generating release, which may take years. Such investments may never become liquid, creating an untenable cycle between the needs of film producers and the timing of returns required by film investors. Our company, Garrison Film has set out to solve this challenge. We believe there is a better way to protect entertainment investors by enabling them to participate in a liquid investment entity.”

Mr.Kompothecras adds, “Garrison Film will invest in a slate of independent feature films, delivering a disruptive new film investment opportunity: immediate liquidity. In conjunction with this news, we also announce a strategic partnership with fan-owned entertainment company Legion M Entertainment, Inc. who will be tapped to help develop and produce many of the projects, including the first one to be announced imminently.” 

Mr. Kompothecras says, “We’ve assembled an amazing team with Legion M looks to create a library of entertainment assets for the entertainment and media market in the U.S. which is worth over 720.38 billion USD. This huge market creates a wealth of opportunities for filmmakers and investors alike. I also want to reiterate to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future.”

A few other highlights provided by the company include:

  1.     The company is also in Good Standing with Standard Transfer Corporation, and we have confirmed the capital structure of the company to be:
    •    Authorized: 200 Million Common Shares
    •    Outstanding: 42,560,615 Restricted
    •    Float: 16,581,326
  2.     We are Debt Free.
  3.     We do not plan any reverse splits in the near future. With only 16.5 Million shares in the float this is unnecessary.

 About Garrison Film, LLC/ Gary Kompothecras

