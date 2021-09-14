checkAd

EQS-News NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.09.2021, 16:02  |  48   |   |   

NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint

New York, 09/14/2021 / 10:02, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners


NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has entered into a definitive agreement under which NorthCoast Asset Management LLC ("NorthCoast"), a registered investment adviser located in Greenwich, CT, will join Connectus. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

NorthCoast was founded in 1988 and specializes in providing proprietary investment management services that are based on quantitative research, a systematic investment process, and a rigorous approach to risk management. NorthCoast works with both private and institutional clients and complements its financial planning expertise with an extensive range of proprietary investment solutions, including its CAN SLIM investment program that focuses on capital appreciation with downside protection, and alternative strategies to hedge downside risk when diversifying concentrated stock positions.

"We are thrilled to be joining Connectus," said Dan Kraninger, NorthCoast's President and CEO. "Becoming part of a global consortium is an exciting new phase for our firm. We are looking forward to leveraging the benefits of Connectus to better serve our clients, support our growth, and bolster our operations."

"Connectus is the ideal strategic partner with a strong cultural fit who would preserve the independence of our investment process and provide strategic support. We will continue to evolve our differentiated investment strategies and introduce our capabilities to a wider audience of firms and their clients. Connectus will also greatly expand the technology, tools and resources available to us to enhance our client outcomes," added Patrick Jamin, NorthCoast's CIO.

Seite 1 von 3


Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint New York, 09/14/2021 / 10:02, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
EQS-Adhoc: Valora verstärkt mit dem Kauf von Back-Factory ihr Food-Service-Geschäft in Deutschland
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Transaktion abgesichert - Vonovia verzichtet beim Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group nominiert neue Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE passt Prognose für bereinigte EBIT-Marge und bereinigte EBITA-Marge ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ erhöht Prognose 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:00 UhrNorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment Management Firm With a Substantial and Growing Presence in the Midwest
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Wechter Feldman Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm GYL Financial Synergies Transaction Will Increase GYL's Scale and Enhance Its East Coast Presence
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Siena Investments Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Establishing Buckingham's Presence in Michigan
Accesswire | Analysen