Cushman & Wakefield Named World’s Best Real Estate Advisor and Consultant by Euromoney for Fourth Consecutive Year

Globally, Cushman & Wakefield was also ranked the No. 1 advisor and consultant for Property Valuation and Research, each for the fourth consecutive year; No. 1 in Agency Letting/Sales for the third consecutive year; and No. 1 Investment Managers for the second consecutive year.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today that the firm was named the world’s best commercial real estate advisor and consultant overall for the fourth consecutive year by Euromoney’s annual 2021 Global Real Estate Survey.

“We’re proud to be continually recognized as the real estate firm of choice globally,” said John Forrester, President of Cushman & Wakefield. “Our people continue to lead the industry in expertly navigating a constantly evolving landscape and have demonstrated unmatched creativity and dedication.”

In addition to its global recognitions, Cushman & Wakefield was named the best advisor and consultant in Asia Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Croatia, India, Japan, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, Serbia and Vietnam. The firm also received several country-level recognitions.

“Cushman & Wakefield has benefitted from the record demand for e-commerce and industrial logistics, sectors that have seen a sharp growth in investor interest since the start of the pandemic. The firm is well set to benefit from this sectoral shift in the global real estate market,” said Louise Bowman, editor, Euromoney.

Euromoney’s 17th annual survey canvassed the opinions of leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide to determine which firms they believed to be the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months. Advisers, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users of real estate were invited to take the survey. The full results are published here.

