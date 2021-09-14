checkAd

Greene Concepts Acquires Stay Hemp 4 Life LLC as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Offer Hemp Infused Formulated Drinks for Entry Into $22 Billion Sports Drink Market

globenewswire
14.09.2021   

Marion, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce it has acquired the company Stay Hemp 4 Life LLC (“STAY”) as a wholly owned subsidiary of Greene Concepts.  Stay Hemp 4 Life, a manufacturer and distributor of all-natural hemp infused sports drinks, seeks to enhance the sports drink landscape with its quality hemp extract beverages.  Greene Concepts previously announced it was holding discussions with a sports hemp beverage company in its August 2, 2021 press release to enter the sports drink market, valued at $22.37 billion in 2018.  

Each 20 FL OZ Stay Hemp drink will consist of 20 MG of Greene Concepts’ proprietary blended broad spectrum hemp extract containing essential vitamins and minerals designed to help support revitalization, focus and relaxation of the body. Each flavor profile delivers a unique experience to include:

Stay Detoxed Charcoal Berry – Detoxify (100 MG of Activated Charcoal)
Stay Focused Plum Punch – Mental Clarity (120 MG of Caffeine)
Stay Strong Blood Orange Acai – Strength (200 MG of Vitamin C)
Stay Well Tropical Turmeric – Wellness (5% Tumeric Juice)
Stay Energized Lemon Lime – Energy (120 MG Caffeine)
Stay Calm Pineapple Mint – Calmness (Made with Fresh Mint)

Justin Chinchen, the founder of Stay Hemp 4 Life, celebrity chef and CEO of Redlaw Sauce Co, states “I am pleased to have finalized the acquisition with Greene Concepts, and now they are equipped to market a high-quality hemp extract beverage line that contains a proprietary hemp extract formula. Stay Hemp seeks to set the standard in the hemp extract industry to include establishing new standards in technology, product excellence, and consumer health advocacy.  The products are all-natural, plant-based and keto friendly, and are enjoyed by sports enthusiasts and non-sports enthusiasts alike.  Stay Hemp is not just a performance drink, but rather a beverage for consumers who care about their health and wellness.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, conveys, “Justin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Greene Concepts in both the beverage and retail industry.  In addition to his continued support and efforts with the Stay Hemp beverage line, Justin will join Greene Concepts as its executive chef to continue the development of our exclusive beverage brands.”

