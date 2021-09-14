AppViewX Appoints Former Ping Identity Executive Jason Bonds as Chief Revenue Officer to Extend Hyper Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX , the leader in machine identity management and application delivery automation, today announced the appointment of Jason Bonds as the company's Chief Revenue Office (CRO). Jason will oversee revenue generation, customer and partner operations, and multi-channel go-to-market activities to accelerate global field operations across emerging and existing markets, including North America, EMEA and APJ.

AppViewX has experienced high-growth momentum and increased demand for its Machine Identity Management platform , as more enterprises take an identity-first approach to their overall security strategy. As machine identity usage expands dramatically to devices, clouds, containers and IoT, enterprises need automated governance solutions to avoid unplanned outages, meet compliance requirements and gain operational efficiencies. To support increased demand, the company will build out field operations with aggressive, additional hiring in North America, EMEA and APJ regions.

Jason joins the team with over 15 years of go-to-market leadership and several successful high-growth exits managing diverse, global teams. Prior to AppViewX, Jason was the CRO of Chainalysis where he led the company's Revenue and Marketing operations and was responsible for growing the company's ARR significantly, resulting in funding rounds that led to a $4.2B valuation. Prior to Chainalysis, Jason spent 11 years at Ping Identity where he was a key member of the management team that led to a successful IPO in 2019.

"I am very excited to have Jason join AppViewX and lead our global go-to-market and field operations," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. "The Machine Identity Management space is exploding – especially with Gartner including Machine Identity Management as a top 10 Security and Risk trend for 2021. Jason's decade-long experience at Ping Identity helped him understand the critical role identity governance plays in today's security landscape. With his expert guidance and leadership, we'll continue to expand our global reach and meet increased demand through robust distribution channels."