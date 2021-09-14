checkAd

Sprout Social to Host Virtual Event for Business Leaders

The event will feature keynote speakers Alexandra Waldman and Alexis Ohanian

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will host a virtual event, Untapped: Leaders Talk Opportunity, on October 6, 2021 at 10am CT.

The event, designed for business and marketing leaders, will feature keynote addresses from Alexandra Waldman, Co-Founder of Universal Standard, and Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six Founder and Former Executive Chair of Reddit. The two founders will discuss how they identify and seize the right opportunities to create revolutionary and impactful results. The event will also feature Justyn Howard, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprout Social, who will share his vision for the future of business and how social media sits at the center of long-term business growth and success.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 29,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. 

