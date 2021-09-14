checkAd

Peijia Medical Announces First Patient Implant in the Clinical Trial of its Third-Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve System TaurusNXT

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical today announced the initiation of its multi-center clinical trial for TaurusNXT, the third-generation transcatheter aortic valve ("TAVR") system, following the first successful patient implant in Zhongshan Hospital of Fudan University. Led by Professor Ge Junbo, the procedure was completed successfully with support from the medical team comprising Professor Zhou Daxin, Professor Pan Wenzhi, Professor Zhang Xiaochun, Professor Chen Shasha, and multidisciplinary teams including cardiology and cardiac surgery.

The patient was 71 years old, female, suffering from severe aortic valve stenosis.  Analysis of imaging examination indicated aortic valve thickening and calcification, tricuspid aortic valve, severe degree calcification (HU850: 722 mm3) with aortic valve area of 0.7 cm2, mean pressure gradient of 53 mmHg and aortic valve peak velocity of 4.6 m/s. After evaluation by the team, the 20 mm Z-MED balloon was used for pre-dilatation. During the procedure, the valve was retrieved three times to ensure an optimal valve anchoring position before the AV26 TaurusNXT was implanted at zero position. Since there was mild and more PLV after the valve was fully released, the 22 mm Z-MED balloon was used for post-dilatation. Post-TAVR analysis was conducted immediately, indicating trace PVL, mean pressure gradient of 7 mmHg, aortic valve peak velocity of 1.9 m/s, aortic valve area of 2.0 cm2 as well as normal haemodynamics indicators.

TaurusNXT is Peijia's latest generation TAVR system with non-glutaraldehyde cross linked dry-tissue and pre-mounted prosthetic aortic valve ("PAV"). It is another major breakthrough building on the Company's technological competences in structural heart diseases for nearly a decade. A number of Peijia's patents including biomaterial processing as well as overall system design are pending approval. TaurusNXT incorporates the Company's world-leading non-glutaraldehyde treated anti-calcification technology. It results in the elimination or significant reduction of tissue calcification by removing residual aldehyde in the pericardium. The approach also optimizes the entire tissue functions through composite cross-link, decellularization, bio-degradation prevention and virus deactivation. The technology is expected to greatly enhance the durability and biocompatibility of the PAV. Furthermore, comparing to the traditional dry tissue technology using glycerin, Peijia adopts a low-temperature, freeze-drying technology to maintain the physical features of the tissue. The other significant benefit of dry PAV is to allow pre-mounted in the delivery catheter system ("DCS"), which greatly improves the operational efficiency.

