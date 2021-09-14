Grid Provides Manitoba Project Update: Releases High Grade Lithium Drill Intercepts from the Main Dyke Pegmatite; Announces Drilling Plans for Ni-Cu-Co-PGM, Lithium and PGE Projects

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce previously unreported drilling results for its Main Dyke lithium pegmatite target located immediately south of the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce previously unreported drilling results for its Main Dyke lithium pegmatite target located immediately south of the Company's Mayville Cu-Ni-Co-PGM deposit in the Bird River greenstone belt of southeastern Manitoba. Results of the drilling identified high grade lithium, cesium and tantalum values (including 1.8% Li 2 O over 3.38m) in a continuous spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke with a minimum strike length of 775 meters. Highlights of the drilling and project are:

The property comprises five known spodumene-bearing lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites that belong to the Cat Lake pegmatite field located ~30 km north of the currently producing Tanco rare metal mining operation at Bernic Lake. The best documented of these dykes, the Main Dyke, was drilled by Grid in 2018. That drilling outlined a laterally continuous core zone of spodumene-related lithium mineralization over a minimum strike length of 775 meters and to a depth of up to 100 meters. Two step out holes to the north (MLI-18-04 and 09) appear to have intersected a second spodumene-bearing pegmatite that is also enriched in lithium and may be part of a cluster of subparallel dykes in this poorly exposed area. The Main Dyke remains open at depth and along strike to the south. Drilling highlights, including results from three previously reported holes and seven additional holes - reported for the first time here, are provided in the table, below.

MAYVILLE LITHIUM PROPERTY

2018 MAIN DYKE DRILL RESULTS Drill

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Li2O

(%) Cs2O

(%) Rb2O

(%) Ta

(ppm) Fe

(%) Comment MLI-18-01 14.68 18.48 3.80 1.7 0.05 0.42 133.6 0.13 Previously released MLI-18-02 36.75 39.63 2.88 1.6 0.03 0.32 120.3 0.28 Previously released MLI-18-03 78.67 84.08 5.41 1.5 0.05 0.42 142.3 0.70 Previously released MLI-18-04 148.04 151.83 3.79 1.4 0.03 0.33 108.4 0.16 Initial disclosure MLI-18-05 85.2 85.77 0.57 1.6 0.02 0.19 152.0 0.36 Initial disclosure and 99.7 102.98 3.28 1.7 0.04 0.33 124.0 0.19 Initial disclosure MLI-18-06 81.24 83.9 2.66 1.8 0.03 0.30 143.1 0.17 Initial disclosure MLI-18-07 75.50 78.88 3.38 1.8 0.03 0.42 174.2 0.10 Initial disclosure MLI-18-08 66.98 69.88 2.90 1.5 0.03 0.45 179.9 0.12 Initial disclosure and 70.45 71.3 0.85 1.8 0.03 0.34 187.0 0.32 Initial disclosure MLI-18-09 50.47 53.03 2.56 1.3 0.04 0.30 196.8 0.21 Initial disclosure MLI-18-10 106.35 107.00 0.65 0.4 0.02 0.20 118.0 0.15 Initial disclosure

Notes: The reported width is the estimated true width. Drill hole specifications are provided in the Appendix.

Surface Sampling Results from the NW Dyke

A second spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke, the NW Dyke, is part of the historical resource discussed above and is reportedly wider than the Main Dyke. The documented historical drilling at the NW Dyke (Manitoba Assessment Report 91769,Violamac Mines Limited) included four drill holes over ~350 meters strike length - all of which intersected significant lithium values. The best reported drill intercept was 1.79% Li 2 O over 36.3 ft . (Manitoba Assessment file 91769). In 2018 Grid conducted chip sampling from blast rubble from an exposed trench in the NW Dyke. Analytical results from this sampling are presented in the following table in which highly elevated lithium and tantalum abundances are highlighted.

Sample

Number Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Rb 2 O

(%) Ta

(ppm) Fe

(%) 171337 1.44 0.03 0.25 54.9 1.71 171338 1.67 0.02 0.26 76.1 0.43 171339 1.52 0.02 0.35 71.9 0.64 171341 1.69 0.02 0.35 98.4 0.53 171342 0.93 0.03 0.48 103 0.48 171343 3.61 0.02 0.14 181 0.37 171344 1.16 0.03 0.38 88.2 0.54 171345 3.45 0.01 0.17 105 0.40 171346 1.61 0.03 0.33 62.2 0.47 171347 1.58 0.02 0.25 157 0.35

Note: Easting and Northing coordinates for the centre of the historical trench that was sampled on the NW dyke are 316038m east and 5610646m north - expressed in NAD83 UTM Zone 15 coordinate system.

Exploration Plans

The Company plans to resume exploration drilling on the Main Dyke and at least one other of the known spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes early next year in order to establish a maiden NI 43-101 resource on the property. Grid will also commence metallurgical test work to establish the potential for a quality lithium bearing spodumene concentrate from the Main Dyke. In light of the strong forecasts for lithium prices in the coming years. the Company believes the potential of the project is very high. This sentiment is bolstered by its excellent access, infrastructure, geological setting and potential to share infrastructure costs with the Makwa Mayville Ni-Cu-PGM-Cobalt project.

Above: Location Map of the Mayville Ni-Cu-PGM Deposit and Lithium Pegmatites showing exploration horizon for additional pegmatites

History of the Mayville Lithium Property

The Main Dyke is one of five known pegmatite dykes on the Mayville Lithium Property. The Property has a total historical mineral resource of 3.8 million tons @1.28% Li 2 O from the Main Dyke and the North Dyke ( Source: Manitoba Mineral Inventory File #229). This resource estimate is historical in nature and not NI 43-101 compliant. Grid does not consider the historical resource estimate as a current resource estimate and is not relying on the historical resource estimate as a current resource estimate until such time as a Qualified Person has reviewed and confirmed the data.

The pegmatite dykes are located at or near the lithological contact between the Maskwa Lake Batholith and mafic volcanic rocks. This favourable contact horizon has been mapped for approximately 10 kilometers along strike of the Mayville Lithium Property. Grid Metals acquired the Mayville Lithium Property from the Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada Ltd. in return for a 2% Net Smelter Royalty and a first right to purchase products produced from the property on commercial terms.

Drilling Plans on the Makwa and Mayville Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Projects

The Company is planning additional resource and exploration drilling at its Makwa and Mayville Ni-Cu-Co-PGM project, located 145 km north east of Winnipeg Manitoba. The focus of the drilling will be to upgrade resources, provide additional material for future metallurgical testwork and add new resources to the project inventory, which currently includes 26.6 Mt averaging 0.44% Cu and 0.18% Ni at Mayville and 7.2 Mt grading 0.61% Ni and 0.19% Cu at Makwa (see 2014 PEA report completed by RPA and available on the Company's website). In addition, the Company plans to test a new structural target at the Mayville PGE Zone (see map below) located 1 km south of the main Cu-Ni-PGE resource. Previously reported drilling completed by the Company suggests the presence of a high grade core that appears to follow a cross-cutting fault zone. Highlights for this core zone include a 9.1 metre intersection averaging 6.8 g/t Pd and 2.8 g/t Pt from drill hole May 11-07 and a second 9.1 metre intersection averaging 2.9 g/t Pd and 1.0 g/t Pt in hole May 11-27.

Dr. Dave Peck, Grid's Vice President of Exploration and Business Development, commented "With a very constructive outlook for energy metals due to EV adoption and Greentech applications Grid is at an excellent stage to add to its current nickel, copper, cobalt and PGE mineral inventory at Makwa Mayville. In addition, we believe the lithium potential of the belt is considerable given the results to date, multiple high grade pegmatite bodies located in limited exploration work and the proximity to the world-class Bernic Lake pegmatite. The Main Dyke drill results reported here benchmark favourably to other lithium projects in Canada at a similar stage of development. We are looking at various strategies to accelerate development of the lithium potential of our significant Bird River Belt pegmatite property without deviating from our efforts to expand and improve upon the existing magmatic sulfide resources at Makwa Mayville."

Update on Bannockburn Nickel and East Bull Lake Palladium Programs

At Bannockburn, nickel assay results from seven drill holes are expected to be received before the end of this month. The project is located south of Timmins Ontario and the target is a Crawford-type bulk tonnage disseminated nickel sulfide deposit.

At East Bull Lake, a field program of mapping and sampling is now complete. Approximately 500 samples from 5 discrete exploration target areas have been submitted for assay. The new assay results and geological information will assist in target generation for future drilling at the East Bull Palladium Project.

Above: Map of the Mayville Property with Grid claim boundary in red. The Mayville PGE Zone and Lithium Property are being permitted for additional exploration drilling.

The Company is hosting an online Presentation with Amvest on September 14, 2021 to discuss todays news and ongoing developments. Interested participants can register for the webinar at the following link. https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3407183/219FBB8EDF24975874CFB06DCC92D837

QA/QC, Analytical and Metallurgy Work

Core from the 2018 Main Dyke drilling program was logged and split at the Company's Makwa warehouse. Samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario for crushing and preparation with the final assays completed at the AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. The samples were analysed using a Sodium Peroxide Fusion with a ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish.

Grid maintained a rigorous QA/QC program for the 2018 Main Dyke drill program including inserting of analytical blanks, duplicates and commercial standards at regular intervals.

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release for purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Reference

1 Bannatyne, B.B. 1985: Industrial minerals in rare-element pegmatites of Manitoba, Manitoba Energy and Mines, Economic Geology Report 84-1.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company that has three projects focused on Nickel Copper-PGM-Cobalt and lithium. In addition to the East Bull Lake Palladium and Bannockburn Nickel properties Grid has a PEA stage Ni-Cu-PGM-Co project (Makwa- Mayville) in southeastern Manitoba. Grid has signed exploration agreements at all three of its properties with the affected First Nations.

To find out more about Grid Metals Corp., please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

APPENDIX: Collar specifications for the 2018 Mayville Lithium Property Main Dyke drilling program. UTM coordinates are based on the NAD 83 datum and UTM Zone 15 projection.

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Azimuth Dip MLI-18-01 317613 5610125 135 55 MLI-18-02 317710 5610196 135 55 MLI-18-03 317502 5610130 135 55 MLI-18-04 317380 5610220 135 55 MLI-18-05 317411 5610965 135 55 MLI-18-06 317331 5610007 135 55 MLI-18-07 317239 5609950 135 55 MLI-18-09 317343 5610197 135 55 MLI-18-10 317765 5610277 135 55

